Race Recap: Xpel Grand Prix @ Road America

Juncos Hollinger Racing has Tough Race at Road America

Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) ran in grueling conditions at America’s National Park of Speed. The hot temperatures pushed drivers and their cars to the limit as they navigated Road America’s 14 turns over 4.048-miles.

Sting Ray Robb qualified the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P26, while teammate Conor Daly started the No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet in P21 for Sunday’s 55-lap event. Road America is one of the few tracks in the world that hasn’t changed layouts since its inception, bringing an old-school challenge to modern racing.

Hot conditions marked the weekend’s event, bringing tire management to the forefront of team strategies.

Conor Daly opted for an alternate strategy, pitting early in the No. 76 Chevrolet. Penalties unfortunately halted his progress up the grid, ultimately bringing the car home in P22.

Conor Daly, driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet: “A decent day going for us at the beginning, but completely locked the rears down in Turn 5. Really strange and we had some really difficult brake issues for the rest of the day. I’m not sure if it started there, but there was bad rear locking. I ended up in the gravel, which was my mistake. I just tried to fight back, but couldn’t do much. Apologies to the team. Obviously, drivers make mistakes sometimes and today I did. I’ll take responsibility for that, and move on to the next one.”

Sting Ray Robb’s Sunday ended after nine laps, when an on-track incident saw Sting Ray careening into the tire barriers off Turn 5.

Sting Ray Robb, driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet: “I’m going to have to take a look and watch a replay. We’re on alternates, charging hard and we didn’t have to go on fuel save from where we were in the race until the end. I saw Marcus (Armstrong) was on blacks and I don’t know if he was fuel saving or not. We had a great run out of Turn 3 and I was setting up a pass. I don’t know what I needed to do there. I’ll go back and take a look and hopefully, I can learn something. That’s not a good way to have our day end up. Everyone is being aggressive today. That’s just how it’s going to be.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES continues its 2025 calendar with the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, live on FOX at 1:00PM ET on July 6