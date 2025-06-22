RACE NOTES – Road America

ROAD AMERICA RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS 13th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet 18th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet NEXT RACE: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, July 6 (FOX, 1 p.m. ET)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “Honestly, it was a really good day. Not necessarily because of the end result, but we found a direction in warm up and it translated to the race. We had to be aggressive with the strategy because of where we were starting. It almost worked! We had to come in for a splash at the end from 3rd. The team did a lot of not giving up this weekend and it was positive that we were able to find a pretty good car by the race.”

RACE RESULTS: START: 24th FINISH: 13th STATUS: Running LAPS COMPLETED: 55/55 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi started 24th in this afternoon’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Road America. Willing to roll the dice, the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew used the first two cautions to bring Rossi in for pit stops. On his first on Lap 3, he switched from his opening set of primary black Firestone Firehwaks for a set of sticker red alternate tires; his second stop was for a splash of fuel on Lap 5. Committed to an alternate strategy, Rossi made his third stop on Lap 21. A full-course caution one lap later brought most of the field to the pit lane for their stops, moving Rossi into the Top 10. On Lap 37, Rossi pitted from 2nd. Rossi cycled back into the Top 3 with 10 laps to go, but without the aid of a caution he would have to make one more stop to reach the end. As the race remained green, Rossi pitted on Lap 51 of 55 for a splash of fuel while running 3rd. After his stop, he slotted into the 13th position with enough fuel to comfortably finish the race. Despite the cars around him still having push-to-pass remaining, Rossi was able to hold them off and took the checkered flag in the same position.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, Finished 18th: “This weekend was tough one at Road America. We really struggled not only with pace but finding a good balance for the car the whole time. We have a lot of improvement to do at Road America for next year. However, I am looking forward to Mid-Ohio. We had a strong weekend there last year, it was our strongest of the year. We have that to look forward to!”