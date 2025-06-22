RACE NOTES – Road America

ROAD AMERICA RACE NOTES
RACE RESULTS
13th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
18th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, July 6 (FOX, 1 p.m. ET)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 13th: “Honestly, it was a really good day. Not necessarily because of the end result, but we found a direction in warm up and it translated to the race. We had to be aggressive with the strategy because of where we were starting. It almost worked! We had to come in for a splash at the end from 3rd. The team did a lot of not giving up this weekend and it was positive that we were able to find a pretty good car by the race.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 24th
FINISH: 13th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 55/55
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi started 24th in this afternoon’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Road America. Willing to roll the dice, the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew used the first two cautions to bring Rossi in for pit stops. On his first on Lap 3, he switched from his opening set of primary black Firestone Firehwaks for a set of sticker red alternate tires; his second stop was for a splash of fuel on Lap 5.
- Committed to an alternate strategy, Rossi made his third stop on Lap 21. A full-course caution one lap later brought most of the field to the pit lane for their stops, moving Rossi into the Top 10. On Lap 37, Rossi pitted from 2nd.
- Rossi cycled back into the Top 3 with 10 laps to go, but without the aid of a caution he would have to make one more stop to reach the end. As the race remained green, Rossi pitted on Lap 51 of 55 for a splash of fuel while running 3rd. After his stop, he slotted into the 13th position with enough fuel to comfortably finish the race. Despite the cars around him still having push-to-pass remaining, Rossi was able to hold them off and took the checkered flag in the same position.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, Finished 18th: “This weekend was tough one at Road America. We really struggled not only with pace but finding a good balance for the car the whole time. We have a lot of improvement to do at Road America for next year. However, I am looking forward to Mid-Ohio. We had a strong weekend there last year, it was our strongest of the year. We have that to look forward to!”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 20th
FINISH: 18th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 55/55
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen qualified 20th for today’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. He started the 55-lap race on a set of alternate red Firestone Firehawks, quickly using them to his advantage and gaining three positions in the first lap. He made his first pit stop with the majority of the field under yellow on Lap 11.
- He utilized the next caution period to make his second pit stop, coming in again on Lap 23. After a third stop on Lap 31, he cycled forward and found himself running in the Top 10 by Lap 40. However, the length of the track would necessitate another pit stop and brought the No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet to the pit lane for the final time on Lap 42.
- After his last stop, Rasmussen found himself in a pack of cars battling for position. As cars continued to cycle through the pits, he was able to move up five positions in the closing 10 laps. Rasmussen was credited with an 18th place finish.