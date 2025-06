Elkhart Lake, WI – during the Grand Prix at Road America Elkhart Lake, WI (Photo by Travis Hinkle | IMS Photo) BY BRUCE MARTIN ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Caio Collet was content to wait for the right moment to pounce and take the lead at Road America. It was four laps from the finish when…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here