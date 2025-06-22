Arrow McLaren 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Race Report

Road America

Race date: Sunday, June 22

Round: 9/17

Total laps: 55

Total race distance: 220.77 miles/ 355.29 km

Length: 4.05 miles/ 6.52 km

Number of turns: 14

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 13th

Finishing position: P8

Championship position: 20th, 128 points

“We had a solid day today, and we had a fast car. We ended up on a funky strategy, and I thought we were going to finish 25th the whole time but ended up on the last stint passing a bunch of cars. The stand was telling me I was 10th, ninth and then eighth and I was like, ‘alright, don’t know where that came from.’ It was nice to find ourselves in that position and have things go our way a bit. We got to be on offense, feel fast and go around people. That builds a lot of confidence for me and everyone on the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew. This group has a lot to be proud of, and I think we’ll continue to do this in the coming weeks and hopefully just keep getting better and better.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 11th

Finishing position: P17

Championship position: 3rd, 275 points

“It was the worst result of the year for us today at Road America, so there’s not much to report on from here. We’re testing at Iowa this week and can’t wait to race at Mid-Ohio next.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 5th

Finishing position: P24

Championship position: 6th, 228 points

“Tough result today from a mistake on track. It’s a shame because we may have had the car to win it, or at least a podium to stay high in the points. Thanks to the No. 7 crew for sticking it out in the heat with good pit stops all race. On to Mid-Ohio.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“First, I’m happy for Nolan. This was his best result of the year; that team has been fighting a lot of adversity, and I’m glad he got top 10 today. Obviously we talked quite a bit this past week, and I’m proud of him and the No. 6 team. You talk about a race that plays a lot of strategies; you can never really judge what happened. Christian made a mistake. He was the lead of his strategy at the time, but when you’re fighting for position, you’re racing and sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it does not. The No. 5 car with Pato struggled a bit. We have a mystery around his straight-line speed that we’re not sure what’s causing it. We looked all weekend to figure out what it is, but we still don’t know. We’ll pull everything apart this week and diagnose everything that we think could be causing it, take a deeper look at the data. Then we’ll move on to Mid-Ohio, where we should be strong given the pace we had here which should translate to that track. We have a lot going on this week with the Iowa test, Kyle Moyer joining the team, and we’ll learn a lot from both before we race next. “