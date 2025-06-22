Alex Palou scores sixth IndyCar victory of 2025, ninth for Honda this season

June 22, 2025

— ELKHART LAKE, WI

Alex Palou stretches his championship lead with his sixth win in nine races

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist makes it a Honda 1-2 at Road America

Honda powers five of top six finishers

Honda’s perfect year continues in the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou scoring Honda’s ninth win in nine races to open the year.

The win is Palou’s sixth victory this season, after already finding the top step of the podium at St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indy GP and of course the Indianapolis 500. Palou’s #10 Chip Ganassi Racing team maximized their Honda fuel mileage to come home P1 for the sixth time this year. Palou currently sits 93 points ahead in the championship over Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood in P2.

Coming in just behind Palou was Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist—giving Honda a 1-2 at Road America. The podium finish is the second for the Swede since joining MSR in 2024.

Second place in the championship—and the only driver besides Palou to win this year—Kyle Kirkwood came home fourth. Kirkwood scored first place at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Detroit Grand Prix, and last time out at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Rosenqvist’s MSR teammate Marcus Armstrong brought home a fifth place, while Kyffin Simpson came home sixth. Scott Dixon tried to stretch the fuel in the final stints and led 27 laps before a late-race splash moved him down to P9 at the line.

Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay finished P10, while first-time polesitter Louis Foster finished 11th for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. All five Honda-powered teams placed cars in the top 11.

Honda’s ninth victory of the year has notched them a championship lead of 183 points over rival Chevrolet in the manufacturers’ championship, 819-636.

XPEL Grand PrixHonda Race Results

1st Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2nd Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 4th Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 5th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 6th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 11th Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 16th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 19th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 20th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 21st Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 23rd Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished first: “Number one! Couldn’t be happier. It’s been a tough day, there were a lot of different strategies going on and a lot of yellows—some helped us, some hurt us. At the end, we just ran an aggressive strategy that, honestly, worked out only because of the mileage that Honda has given us this weekend. We’ve had great mileage all year, but especially this weekend that is what made the difference. Super proud, super happy and I cannot wait for the next one.”

Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) finished second: “That was great! Honda 1-2! There were a lot of different strategies out there and it was kind of hard to keep up with who was on what strategy. We definitely were on the right one in the end though. It paid off, we had great speed all throughout the race. At times it felt like we were a little off-sequence, but at the end we got back on track and had some clean air once we got by Kyffin. It was just a really good last stint from there. I was super happy with our Honda power and excited to be back on the podium.”

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) finished fourth: “Honda 1-2 and five in the top six, that’s a pretty good day. While I’m glad to see another Honda win, I’m less glad that it’s another Palou win from a championship perspective. Nonetheless, it was a great day. This car was a rocket ship. It was a fuel economy race though, and that’s really where we got it done with our Honda fuel mileage. Hats off to all the boys and girls at HRC. And of course, a great job by my #27 Siemens Andretti Global team. The car was incredible all weekend, we really ran in the top five all three days. I wish it was a win, but a great weekend nonetheless.”

Pierre Descamps (Technical Director, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “A great result. It has been a very hot day for the drivers and the machines on track. But we are very happy to get this victory, the ninth of the season. It’s a reflection of the hard work of everyone in the factory, at the track, and of all of our teams. It was a very hard race with multiple strategies, and Honda teams excelled at all of them. Honda powered five of the top six finishers, and all of our teams finished at least one car in the top 11. Proud of this result and looking forward to Mid-Ohio.”

Next

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES is headed to one of Honda’s home tracks, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the All-New 2026 Passport.

