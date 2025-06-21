Rookie Louis Foster leads Honda 1-2-3 in Road America qualifying

June 21, 2025

— ELKHART LAKE, WI

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Louis Foster scores first-career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole position

Championship leader Alex Palou qualifies P2 in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Kyle Kirkwood makes it a Honda 1-2-3 as he goes for his third win in a row

There’s a new face at the front of the field, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan rookie Louis Foster scored his first-career NTT INDYCAR SERIES pole position for the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

Foster will start alongside three-time and reigning series champion Alex Palou as Palou looks to get back to victory lane for the sixth time this season and extend his 73-point lead in the drivers’ championship fight.

Starting third is Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood—giving Honda a 1-2-3 at the front of the field. Kirkwood and Palou have been the only two winners this season, with the Florida native taking wins at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in April, and the last two times out at the Detroit Grand Prix and Worldwide Technology Raceway. Kirkwood will be looking for his third win in as many races, and on as many different track types, in tomorrow’s race.

Foster’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate, Graham Rahal, also made the Firestone Fast Six round of qualifying, setting the sixth fastest time in that session.

Honda has gone eight for eight to open the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, including winning the Indianapolis 500 with Alex Palou last month. Eight wins in a row is an IndyCar record since the series returned to multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. Honda currently leads rival Chevrolet 723-575.

XPEL Grand Prix Honda Qualifying Results

1st Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 2nd Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 3rd Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 6th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 12th Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda 14th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 15th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16th Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 19th Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 22nd Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda 23rd Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 25th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 27th Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Louis Foster (#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda) qualified 1st: “Shaved the mustache and ended up on pole, I liked the mustache though, so we’ll see how the race goes tomorrow. If we win tomorrow, you’ll never see one on my face again. Our Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car was really fast. We got good power from the Honda engine. And it’s always great to start in front of Alex and Kyle, a Honda 1-2-3 and those guys have been quick all season. Hopefully we can stay in front tomorrow and bring home a win.”

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified 2nd: “Really good day. I’m super happy to be starting tomorrow on the front row. It’s always a bit frustrating when you miss pole by just a little bit—but at the same time it’s great to start up front. I’m looking forward to it. We have a great race car with lots of speed and we’re going to try and get the win tomorrow.”

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) qualified 3rd: “We only got one lap there at the end, so I’m somewhat disappointed with that. We had an MGU issue right before we wanted to send it and that prevented us from getting a second fast lap, which was needed to even try and go for the pole. But, nonetheless, we did a good job reacting to the issue, responding to it, remedying it, and then getting on track to be able to go P3 for tomorrow. P3 has been a really good starting spot here in the past so we’ll see what happens.”

Where to Watch

The XPEL Grand Prix from Road America will air live on Fox June 22nd at 12:30 PM CT / 1:30 PM ET.

