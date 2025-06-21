 Qualifying Report: XPEL GP

ELKHART LAKE, WIS. (June 21, 2025) — Qualifying for the XPEL Grand Prix yielded some surprises as rookie Louis Foster captured the NTT P1 award ahead of defending NTT INDYCAR Series champion Alex Palou. It is Foster’s first pole award.

After a struggle in practice, David Malukas and his engineers headed by James Schnabel, found the sweet spot on the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet for qualifying. Malukas advanced to Round 2, and finished just shy of making it to The Firestone Fast 6. He will start seventh.

Race engineer James Schnabel fistbumps David Malukas after solid qualifying run.

“I think we’re really happy,” said Malukas, who considers Road America his home track, having come here numerous times as a youngster watching his father race. I mean, we’re almost just trying to make it to the Fast 6 and commit to a sixth-place finish because we really want to save these red tires. Just save all tires, to be fair. I think we did a good job there. P-seven is kind of, I think, right where we want it to be. It’s a good starting spot and we’ll just have some good stops and try to make these tires last.”

Santino Ferrucci, who ran in the top-10 in the practice session this morning in the No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet, was disappointed after qualifying but believes they know wherein the problem lies.

ace engineer Adam Kolesar with Santino after practice this morning.

“Obviously not the qualifying result I think we had in mind,” said Ferrucci, who is the only driver coming into this weekend to post three top-five finishes in the past three races. “Really, really solid on the prime tire, and then we just kind of missed it on the alternates. Good thing is I think we know exactly why, but at the end of the day, Sunday is what’s going to matter.”

Not one to lack confidence about his race craft, Ferrucci added, “You can pass on this track, and I’m not afraid to race so I’ll get it up there. I think we just kind of missed something in the mid-corner rotation. Like I said, I’m not afraid to brake late and get on it. So, I guess I’m just, at this point, padding my passing stats for the season, unfortunately.”

Ferrucci will start 18th in the all-black tribute car which has “In Honor of Marlyne Sexton” in gold chrome lettering atop its sidepods.

Rounding out the Firestone Fast Six were Kyle Kirkwood, Scott McLaughlin, Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal. Teams will have a 25-minute warm-up in the morning to make final adjustments on their cars for the race.

The XPEL Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FOX starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.