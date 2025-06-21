QUALIFYING NOTES – Road America

ROAD AMERICA QUALIFYING NOTES
QUALIFYING POSITIONS
20th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
24th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
EVENT: XPEL Grand Prix
TRACK: Road America
LOCATION: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 4-mile, 14-turn road course
RACE LENGTH: 55 Laps/220.55 Miles
BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. CT (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ROAD AMERICA STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 10
TOP 5 FINISHES: 4
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
BEST START: 1st (2022)
BEST FINISH: 1st (2019)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 155
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 50
TOP 10 FINISHES: 94
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi will start 24th in tomorrow’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. Rossi is a former winner at the famed road course, earning the victory in 2019 after starting second and leading all but one lap. He followed that performance with a pole position in 2022 and a third place result. Consistently competitive, Rossi has finished seventh or better in five of his last seven starts at Road America.
- Now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Rossi continues to reach career milestones. He made his 150th start at Long Beach and recently led the 1,000th lap of his career during the Indianapolis 500. Rossi is off to a strong start in his first season with Ed Carpenter Racing, having recorded four Top 10 finishes to date. Earlier this year at The Thermal Club, he placed ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 during qualifying for the first time since mid-2022.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “We have struggled a bit for pace all weekend long, the car hasn’t been responding well to our changes. I do think we could have qualified a little bit better. I wasn’t able to get my second set of tires up to temp as fast as my first set. I was three-tenths down coming out of Turn 14 on my best lap and still managed to improve my lap time, but those three-tenths would have had us transferring. We still have some work to do tomorrow on the racecar, especially as this isn’t where we want to start. But, we started far down last weekend and that went alright! We have had several good weekend in a row. The 500 was good, Detroit was good, we just didn’t get the result there because of a mechanical failure. Then last weekend, I got my first podium. We’ve been on a good roll! We will keep working at it, try to improve the car for tomorrow, and then see what we get.”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ROAD AMERICA STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
BEST START: 16th (2024)
BEST FINISH: 20th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 22
TOP 5 FINISHES: 1
TOP 10 FINISHES: 3
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen has qualified 20th for his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Road America. He is familiar with success at Road America, having captured his first career INDY NXT victory at the road course in 2022. As a rookie in INDYCAR last year, Rasmussen had worked himself into the Top 10 by Lap 6. Shortly thereafter, he was unable to avoid the car directly ahead of him and made contact. He was issued a stop-and-go penalty under green flag conditions, which dropped him to the back of the field and left him with a 20th place finish.
- Last Sunday night at World Wide Technology Raceway, all eyes were on Rasmussen as he carved his way through the entire field twice en route to his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium. He started 25th and climbed to 5th before a penalty for emergency service in a closed pit sent him to the back of he field as the 24th car in line. Rasmussen powered through the field again, executing a total of 80 on-track passes before finishing 3rd. His podium comes on the heels of a standout Indianapolis 500 where he led the first laps of his career and earned a 6th place finish. One week after the “500,” Rasmussen made his first Fast 12 appearance of the year in qualifying at Detroit and led for 21 laps.
- This weekend, the No. 21 Chevrolet incorporates the blue and white colors of longtime ECR partner Direct Supply. Headquartered in nearby Milwaukee, Direct Supply is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors and those who care for them. Since 1985, the company has helped Senior Living providers create amazing environments, improve care and outcomes, optimize building operations, streamline procurement and more. Direct Supply has been featured on the No. 21 at Road America since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to the track in 2016