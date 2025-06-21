QUALIFYING NOTES – Road America

ROAD AMERICA QUALIFYING NOTES

QUALIFYING POSITIONS 20th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet

24th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

EVENT: XPEL Grand Prix

TRACK: Road America

LOCATION: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 4-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 55 Laps/220.55 Miles

BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. CT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

ROAD AMERICA STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 10

TOP 5 FINISHES: 4

TOP 10 FINISHES: 5

BEST START: 1st (2022)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2019)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 155

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi will start 24th in tomorrow’s XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. Rossi is a former winner at the famed road course, earning the victory in 2019 after starting second and leading all but one lap. He followed that performance with a pole position in 2022 and a third place result. Consistently competitive, Rossi has finished seventh or better in five of his last seven starts at Road America. Now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Rossi continues to reach career milestones. He made his 150th start at Long Beach and recently led the 1,000th lap of his career during the Indianapolis 500. Rossi is off to a strong start in his first season with Ed Carpenter Racing, having recorded four Top 10 finishes to date. Earlier this year at The Thermal Club, he placed ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 during qualifying for the first time since mid-2022.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet, Qualified 20th: “We have struggled a bit for pace all weekend long, the car hasn’t been responding well to our changes. I do think we could have qualified a little bit better. I wasn’t able to get my second set of tires up to temp as fast as my first set. I was three-tenths down coming out of Turn 14 on my best lap and still managed to improve my lap time, but those three-tenths would have had us transferring. We still have some work to do tomorrow on the racecar, especially as this isn’t where we want to start. But, we started far down last weekend and that went alright! We have had several good weekend in a row. The 500 was good, Detroit was good, we just didn’t get the result there because of a mechanical failure. Then last weekend, I got my first podium. We’ve been on a good roll! We will keep working at it, try to improve the car for tomorrow, and then see what we get.”