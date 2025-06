Louis Foster Streaks to the Pole BY BRUCE MARTIN ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Rookie Louis Foster of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing stunned IndyCar with his first career pole Saturday at Road America. Foster took the P1 Award with a fast lap of 1:44.5141 in the No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda around the 4-mile,…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here