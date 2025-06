Dennis Hauger of Andretti Global BY BRUCE MARTIN ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Dennis Hauger of Andretti Global keeps racking up the hardware as the driver from Denmark won his fifth INDY NXT by Firestone pole of 2025 Saturday afternoon at Road America. Hauger was the fastest driver in the first qualification group and that speed…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here