Dale Coyne Racing Road America Qualifying Report

Veekay to start From Row 11 While Teammate Jacob Abel finishes P14 in His Qualifying Group

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (Saturday, June 21, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) will start 22nd while teammate Jacob Abel (No. 51 Abel Construction Honda) Will start in P27 for the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 askROI, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

VeeKay took to the track in Group 1, Round 2 of qualifying on primary Firestone tires.

The veteran used the early laps to warm up his tires and brakes, setting a banker lap before pitting.

The Dale Coyne Racing crew then fitted a set of alternate Firestone tires.

VeeKay posted a time of 01:45.578, initially placing the Dutch driver in P9.

As the session continued, VeeKay dropped some positions, finishing P11 in his group and not advancing to the Firestone Fast 12.

Rinus VeeKay will start the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in P22.

Post-qualifying quote:

“Today could have went better, we have great pace in the corners but we seem to be losing time in the straights, but we think we found the issue, so tomorrow I think we can move up the field. This is a track I know well, I won my first race in a car here years ago so I’m confident for tomorrow. I also want to thank askROI and Honda for all that they have done for me this season, they’re the reason we can do this so as always the thanks is to them.”

Jacob Abel – No. 51 Abel Construction, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

The rookie took to the track on the alternate Firestone tires for his banker lap.

Abel then pitted for the Dale Coyne Racing crew to give him another set of alternate tires.

Abel went on to set a lap time of 01:46.3837.

With this lap, the young rookie finished P14 in his qualifying group.

Abel will start tomorrow’s race in P27 for his first race around Road America in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Post-qualifying quote:

“Today was tough, definitely my hottest day in an IndyCar and that added to the challenge of today. Ultimately the pace just wasn’t there today but I think both me and Rinus found what is causing it so I know my team will find some speed overnight. We know what direction we need to go so now we all need to execute.”

Next Up:

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America – Sunday, June 21, 2025 (FOX)