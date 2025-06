Caio Collet BY BRUCE MARTIN ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Caio Collet had the fastest time in Saturday morning’s first INDY NXT by Firestone practice. Collett lapped the 4-mile, 14-turn Road America road course at 1:52.3358 in the No. 78 entry. Andretti Global’s Dennis Hauger, the INDY NXT by Firestone points leader, was second at 1:52.3998…



