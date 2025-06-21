Arrow McLaren 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Practice and Qualifying Report

Road America

Practice and qualifying date: June 21

Round: 9/17

Total laps: 55

Total race distance: 220.77 mi / 355.29 km

Length: 4.05 mi / 6.52 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST on FS1

Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST on FS1 Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. CST on FOX

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: P1, 01:45.3412

Total laps: 10

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 01:44.7401

Round 2: 2nd, 01:44.6975

Firestone Fast Six: 5th, 01:45.0828

Starting position: P5

“Good Qualifying. It’s nice to bounce back from last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. We didn’t quite have it. Pace is close. We obviously saw in the Fast Six how close the qualifying times are. There are a couple guys we’re fighting in the championship, the 27 and the 10 used a third set of alternates, so me and the 3 car are in a better position for the race, and I think that was really our goal: don’t sacrifice the race and make sure we think about the long game. I think we did, and at the end of the day we can fight from fifth. I’m happy, hot, sweaty, and conditions will be even worse tomorrow.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 12th, 01:45.9107

Total laps: 14

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: P4, 01:44.9664

Round 2: P11, 01:45.3704

Starting position: P11

“I was happy with the balance of the Arrow McLaren Chevrolet today, and I think all the changes we made were definitely helping us improve. We had a very strong Round 1 and just lost half a second of engine performance on the straight line in Round 2. That put us at a bigger deficit to transfer into the Firestone Fast 6. It’s frustrating because I thought we had something to fight for pole with.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 2: 16th, 01:46.0440

Total laps: 12

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: 13th, 01:45.0722

Starting position: P13

“We are rolling off 13th, which is a fine spot to start tomorrow. We’ll have a fast race car. I don’t think being a couple rows up would necessarily be that much better on Sunday, but it would’ve felt a lot better today. It would’ve been a nice boost for everyone to transfer, but we just didn’t quite have it today. It was super close, and we were less than a tenth from transferring on a four-mile lap. It’s tight, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is hard. We’ll do a good job tomorrow.”