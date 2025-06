Kyle Kirkwood BY BRUCE MARTIN ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin – Kyle Kirkwood’s recent streak of success and speed have continued as the Andretti Global driver was the fastest during the 70-minute practice session Friday at Road America. Kirkwood’s best lap was 1:44.9881 around the 4-mile, 14-turn Road American road course. Devlin DeFrancesco of Rahal Letterman Lanigan…



