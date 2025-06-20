Arrow McLaren 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Practice Report

Road America

Practice date: Friday, June 20

Round: 9/17

Total laps: 55

Total race distance: 220.77 miles/355.29 km

Length: 4.05 miles/6.52 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Practice 2: Saturday, 10:05 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. CST

Saturday, 10:05 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. CST Qualifying: Saturday, 1:35 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Saturday, 1:35 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST

Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CST Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. CST on FOX

TUNE IN: Sunday, June 22, at 12:30 p.m. EST on FOX

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P5, 1:45.2246

Total laps: 17

“Good practice here in Road America. We were pretty fast straight out of the gate, and we kind of carried that momentum throughout the session. So far, a very positive start, and it gives us a good foundation to build on. Going into Practice 2, it’s all about what do we really need, weighing the pros and cons, what do we need to sacrifice and what we need to improve. I think we’re in a good spot right now. We’ll take our time overnight and figure it out properly.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P12, 1:45.7804

Total laps: 17

“That was a positive start to the weekend, and it feels good to say that. We started comfortable and quick right out of the gate. We were solid on both tires, and it was a smooth session with no issues as we get back to another place I’ve raced in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Overall, I’m just feeling comfortable and back at home because I love Road America; it’s one of my favorites. It’s nice to roll off strong.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P17, 1:46.0393

Total laps: 17

“It was a bummer we didn’t get a real run on Firestone Alternates. It’s obviously not ideal going into Qualifying tomorrow, but I think the car is somewhat in the window. We know what the issues are so now, we’re just trying to see what the best solution is.”