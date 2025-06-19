 R09 XPEL Grand Prix – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Preview

PREMA Racing aiming to continue positive momentum into Road America

PREMA Racing next heads to the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America for a battle on the longest permanent road course on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule.



Nestled in 640-acres of woodland in Wisconsin, the 6.51-km picturesque road course features a mix of high and low-speed corners with elevation changes, plus one of the longest straightaways on the calendar.



Also known as ‘America’s National Park of Speed’ there are a number of overtaking spots that will provide exciting racing for fans. With grass or gravel lining either side of the track, there is very little margin for error when drivers make those overtakes.



At 55 laps, most teams will be looking at a two or three-stop strategy, however it’s important that they don’t make the last stop too soon as it can make a huge difference come the end of the race, as evidenced in previous years where hitting fuel numbers became ever trickier.



Callum Ilott returns to Road America having raced there twice previously in 2022 and 2023, with Robert Shwartzman making his debut on the circuit.

Piers Phillips – CEO, PREMA Racing INDYCAR “Coming off the back of a top-ten result in St Louis, the team is carrying good momentum into this weekend as we can see what the car is capable of. Road America is a real drivers’ circuit. It’s fast, technical and a classic road course which isn’t too dissimilar to what both Callum and Robert have experienced when racing in Europe. We’re proud of the progress we have made so far this season, and we’ll look to continue building on it.”

Race Information

Timetable (ET, CET-6) Friday, June 20th

14:30 – Free Practice 1 Saturday, June 21st

11:00 – Free Practice 2

14:30 – Qualifying



Sunday, June 22nd

13:47 – Race Event Info

Event Type: Road Course Track Length: 6.515 Km

Number of laps: 55



Follow the race

Live timing How to watch or listen



Championship Position

Robert Shwartzman: P22

Callum Ilott: P26

Did you know?

First raced on 70 years ago, Road America is one of only a handful of circuits of its age that since being built has maintained its original configuration.

