FAST FACTS: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR

Elkhart Lake, WI – during the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Skibinski | IMS Photo)

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America

Presented by AMR Fast Facts

Race weekend: Friday, June 20 – Sunday, June 22

Track: Road America, a 4.014-mile, 14-turn permanent road course (clockwise), in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 55 laps / 220.77 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: 20 laps / 80.28 miles or 55 minutes

Push to Pass parameters: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. | INDY NXT by Firestone: A maximum of 50 activations total or 150 seconds of total Push to Pass time.

Hybrid energy deployment parameters: Unlimited activation, with a maximum deployment of 715 kilojoules (kj) per lap

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary (hard/black sidewall) and five sets alternate (soft/red sidewall) to be used during the event weekend. Teams fielding a rookie driver may use one additional set of primary tires. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race. INDY NXT by Firestone: Four new sets to be used during the race weekend.

2024 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Business Team Penske Chevrolet)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Jamie Chadwick (No. 28 Andretti Global)

2024 NTT P1 Award winner:

Linus Lundqvist (No. 8 The American Legion Honda) 1:45.1519, 137.424 mph

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner:

Jamie Chadwick (No. 28 Andretti Global) 1:51.0333, 130.145 mph

Qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Dario Franchitti, 1:39.866, 145.924 mph, Aug. 19, 2000

INDY NXT by Firestone

Kyffin Simpson, 1:49.1028, 132.448 mph, June 17, 2023

FOX Sports telecasts: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Practice 1, 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2, 11 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Warmup, 10 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live); Race, 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX (live), FOX Deportes. Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. A Spanish-language telecast of the race will be available on FOX Deportes. | INDY NXT by Firestone: Practice 1, 3:30 p.m. ET Friday, FS2 (live); Practice 2, 10 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1; Qualifying, 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Race, 11 a.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live). Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone alongside analyst Jack Harvey. Georgia Henneberry is the pit reporter.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers. Alex Wolff, Drake York and DJ Clark are the pit reporters. The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR race (1 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (10:55 a.m. Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. All INDY NXT by Firestone practices, qualifying sessions and races are available on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times Central Time):

Friday, June 20

2:30-3:15 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 1, FS2 (live)

3:35-4:50 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1, FS2 (live)

Saturday, June 21

9-9:45 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Practice 2, FS1 (live)

10:05-11:05 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 (45 minutes of green flag or 60 total minutes), FS1 (live)

12:30-1 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Qualifying (two groups/12 minutes each), FS1 (live)

1:35-3 p.m. – Qualifying for the NTT P1 Award (Three rounds of knockout qualifying), FS1 (live)

Sunday, June 22

9:02-9:27 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warmup, FS1 (live)

10:01 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America Command to start engines

10:06 a.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix at Road America (20 laps/55 minutes), FS1 (live)

Noon — Driver introductions

12:40 p.m. XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR Command to start engines

XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR (55 laps/222.64 miles), FOX (live). Spanish telecast on FOX Deportes (live)

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Notes:

There have been two winners in eight NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2025 season. Alex Palou (Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Indianapolis 500) and Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Detroit and World Wide Technology Raceway) have won this season.

(Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Indianapolis 500) and (Streets of Long Beach, Streets of Detroit and World Wide Technology Raceway) have won this season. The XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, Presented by AMR, will be the 36th INDYCAR SERIES race held at Road America since it hosted its first INDYCAR event in 1982. Mario Andretti , Michael Andretti and Emerson Fittipaldi have three wins, the most by an INDYCAR SERIES driver at the track.

, and have three wins, the most by an INDYCAR SERIES driver at the track. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou and Will Power have won twice at Road America – most among active drivers. Other previous Road America winners entered include Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Scott Dixon 2 2017, 2020 Race #1 Josef Newgarden 2 2018, 2022 Alex Palou 2 2021, 2023 Will Power 2 2016, 2024 Alexander Rossi 1 2019 Felix Rosenqvist 1 2020 Race #2

Eight drivers have won the Road America race from the pole: Mario Andretti (1983, 1984, 1987), Danny Sullivan (1989), Paul Tracy (1993), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Bruno Junqueira (2003), Sebastien Bourdais (2007), Will Power (2016) and Josef Newgarden (2018).

ACTIVE POLE WINNER POLES SEASONS Josef Newgarden 3 2018, 2020 Race #1, 2021 Will Power 1 2016 Colton Herta 1 2019 Pato O’Ward 1 2020 Race #2 Alexander Rossi 1 2022

The driver who has gone on to win the championship has won at Road America seven times: Mario Andretti (1984), Michael Andretti (1991), Jacques Villeneuve (1995), Alex Zanardi (1997), Cristiano da Matta (2002), Sebastien Bourdais (2007), Scott Dixon (2020) and Alex Palou (2023).

(1984), (1991), (1995), (1997), (2002), (2007), (2020) and (2023). Scott Dixon and Will Power have competed in 12 previous races at Road America, most of any driver. Fourteen entered drivers have led laps at the track: Josef Newgarden 159, Alexander Rossi 70, Will Power 76, Pato O’Ward 43, Scott Dixon 43, Colton Herta 42, Scott McLaughlin 18, Felix Rosenqvist 18, Alex Palou 18, Marcus Armstrong 5, Graham Rahal 5, Marcus Ericsson 4, Kyle Kirkwood 3 and Christian Lundgaard 1.

and have competed in 12 previous races at Road America, most of any driver. Fourteen entered drivers have led laps at the track: 159, 70, 76, 43, 43, 42, 18, 18, 18, 5, 5, 4, 3 and 1. Chip Ganassi Racing has won seven times at Road America (1997, 2001, 2017, a sweep of the 2020 doubleheader, 2021 and 2023), including four of the last six INDYCAR SERIES races at “America’s National Park of Speed.” CGR is one of three current teams with wins at the track. Team Penske also has won seven times at Road America (1989, 1992, 1993, 2016, 2018, 2022 and 2024) while Andretti Global won in 2019.

Rookies Jacob Abel, Louis Foster and Robert Shwartzman will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Road America for the first time this weekend.

and will race an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car at Road America for the first time this weekend. Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 348th consecutive start, extending his record streak…Dixon passed Mario Andretti for the all-time in INDYCAR SERIES starts with his 408th start May 25 at Indianapolis and will extend his record with his 411th career start Sunday.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes: