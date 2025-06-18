XPEL Grand Prix Honda Message Points

June 18, 2025

Elkhart Lake, WI

Sunday, June 22, 2025 12:30 PM CT / 1:30 PM ET

Live on Fox

What to Watch for at Road America

Nine would be divine: Honda’s perfect season continued at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, scoring a record breaking eighth-consecutive race win to start the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Eight consecutive victories is the longest streak by an engine manufacturer since the return to multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. The previous record was held by Chevrolet with seven wins in the summer of 2016. The victory at WWTR also means Honda has scored victories on each of the four primary circuit types in the IndyCar series in 2025—road courses, street circuits, speedways and short ovals. The impressive start to the season has Honda leading in the manufacturers’ standings by 148 points, 723-575.

Just the two of us: Just two drivers have found their way to victory lane in 2025, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou and Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood. Palou holds a 73-point advantage as he seeks his third consecutive title, and fourth in five years, thanks to wins at St. Petersburg, the Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, the Indy GP and the prestigious Indianapolis 500. Kyle Kirkwood scored victories at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, and back-to-back wins at the Detroit Grand Prix and last weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Kirkwood is third in the standings, 75 points behind Palou. Palou has previous victories at Road America in 2021 and 2023. Kirkwood is still looking for his first IndyCar road course victory—after taking his first oval victory just last weekend—but won at Road America at every rung of the ladder en route to IndyCar.

The National Park of Speed: Honda Indy car drivers have scored nine victories at Road America, beginning with Alex Zanardi in 1997. Other Honda-powered winners include Dario Franchitti (1998), Paul Tracy (2000), Scott Dixon (2017, 2020), Alexander Rossi (2019), Felix Rosenqvist (2020), and of course Palou’s pair of wins in 2021 and 2023.

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W) #27 Kyle Kirkwood (W) #28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson # 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W) #10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W) #51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W) #66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W) #30 Devlin DeFrancesco #45 Louis Foster (R)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

