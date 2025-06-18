 SOLO Joins Chip Ganassi Racing as Partner on No. 10 Car with Driver Alex Palou at Road America

Iconic Red SOLO® Cup Livery Celebrates the “Good Times”

INDIANAPOLIS (June 18, 2025) – SOLO will join Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) as the primary partner on the No. 10 Honda driven by reigning and three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and 2025 Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou this weekend at the Grand Prix at Road America.

Palou, the back-to-back INDYCAR SERIES champion and winner of five of the first seven races in 2025, will look to continue his and the No. 10 team’s winning ways at the legendary Wisconsin road course—a fitting place to celebrate their success with SOLO’s Original Sign of Good Times. Having claimed three of the last four Astor Cups, the team is no stranger to iconic cups, and the No. 10 car will proudly showcase the unmistakable red SOLO cup prominently on both the front and rear wings. Coverage of the race begins at 1:30 PM ET, June 22, live on FOX.

Notes of Interest:

SOLObrating Success: For decades, SOLO has inspired millions to host spontaneous gatherings celebrating food, fun and friendship. Palou and CGR will join in on the fun, engaging fans with the cultural icon throughout the Road America race weekend. The team has had a lot to celebrate previously at the track. With seven INDYCAR victories, twice with Palou, CGR is tied for first among active teams for most victories at Road America.

Quoteboard:

Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “SOLO is an iconic brand that represents fun, connection, and unforgettable moments, values that align perfectly with Chip Ganassi Racing and the spirit of racing. We’re proud to bring their red cup into the fast lane and create new memories together on and off the track.”

About SOLO

For decades, SOLO has inspired millions to host spontaneous gatherings celebrating food, fun and friendship. In 1936, SOLO cup inventor Leo Hulseman began his career by producing and distributing small, disposable paper cones designed to ensure public health and safety. In the following years, SOLO produced a variety of products made of different materials. The red SOLO cup was first released in the ‘70s. The red plastic party cup was a success with families and businesses alike. Since then, SOLO has evolved to produce a full range of everyday and party supplies that bring together food, fun and good times with ease. Today, SOLO is a beloved brand line within Dart Container Corporation. Learn more at www.solocup.com.