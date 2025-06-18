RACE PREVIEW – Road America

ROAD AMERICA PREVIEW
FRIDAY, JUNE 20 – SUNDAY, JUNE 22, 2025
EVENT: XPEL Grand Prix
TRACK: Road America
LOCATION: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 4-mile, 14-turn road course
RACE LENGTH: 55 Laps/220.55 Miles
PRACTICE: Friday – 3:30-5 p.m. CT (FS2),
Saturday – 10-11 a.m. CT (FS1)
Sunday – 9-9:30 a.m. CT (FS1)
QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1:30-3 p.m.
CT (FS1)
RACE: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. CT (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “The great thing about the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule is you are able to get back on track immediately after a tough race. I love Road America and I think it’s one of the best road courses in the country! I can’t wait to get to work and bounce back from last weekend.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ROAD AMERICA STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 10
TOP 5 FINISHES: 4
TOP 10 FINISHES: 5
BEST START: 1st (2022)
BEST FINISH: 1st (2019)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 10th
STARTS: 155
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 50
TOP 10 FINISHES: 94
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi returns to Road America as a former winner with the famed road course serving as the site of one of his eight career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories. Rossi stood on the top step of the podium in 2019 after starting second and leading all but one lap. He followed that performance with a pole position in 2022 and a third place result. Consistently competitive, Rossi has finished seventh or better in five of his last seven starts at Road America.
- Now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Rossi continues to reach career milestones. He made his 150th start at Long Beach and recently led the 1,000th lap of his career during the Indianapolis 500. Rossi is off to a strong start in his first season with Ed Carpenter Racing, having recorded four Top 10 finishes to date. Earlier this year at The Thermal Club, he placed ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 during qualifying for the first time since mid-2022.
- Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand now serves as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet: “I’m super excited to be back at Road America after such a great race last weekend and my first podium! Road America is a special track to me as I won my first INDY NXT race there in 2022. The fans, the atmosphere, and the challenge make it one of my favorite venues. It is also an honor to race the Direct Supply Chevrolet in front of all of the employees and their families joining us from Milwaukee!”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
ROAD AMERICA STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 1
BEST START: 16th (2024)
BEST FINISH: 20th (2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 2nd
STARTS: 22
TOP 5 FINISHES: 1
TOP 10 FINISHES: 3
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen is familiar with success at Road America, having captured his first career INDY NXT victory at the road course in 2022. Rasmussen made his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut in the 2024 XPEL Grand Prix and is looking for redemption in 2025. Last year, Rasmussen had worked himself into the Top 10 by Lap 6. Shortly thereafter, he was unable to avoid the car directly ahead of him and made contact. He was issued a stop-and-go penalty under green flag conditions, which dropped him to the back of the field and left him with a 20th place finish.
- Last Sunday night at World Wide Technology Raceway, all eyes were on Rasmussen as he carved his way through the entire field twice en route to his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium. He started 25th and climbed to 5th before a penalty for emergency service in a closed pit sent him to the back of he field as the 24th car in line. Rasmussen powered through the field again, executing a total of 80 on-track passes before finishing 3rd. His podium comes on the heels of a standout Indianapolis 500 where he led the first laps of his career and earned a 6th place finish. One week after the “500,” Rasmussen made his first Fast 12 appearance of the year in qualifying at Detroit and led for 21 laps.
- This weekend, the No. 21 Chevrolet incorporates the blue and white colors of longtime ECR partner Direct Supply. Headquartered in nearby Milwaukee, Direct Supply is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors and those who care for them. Since 1985, the company has helped Senior Living providers create amazing environments, improve care and outcomes, optimize building operations, streamline procurement and more. Direct Supply has been featured on the No. 21 at Road America since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned to the track in 2016.