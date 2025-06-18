RACE PREVIEW – Road America

ROAD AMERICA PREVIEW

FRIDAY, JUNE 20 – SUNDAY, JUNE 22, 2025 EVENT: XPEL Grand Prix

TRACK: Road America

LOCATION: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 4-mile, 14-turn road course

RACE LENGTH: 55 Laps/220.55 Miles

PRACTICE: Friday – 3:30-5 p.m. CT (FS2),

Saturday – 10-11 a.m. CT (FS1)

Sunday – 9-9:30 a.m. CT (FS1)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1:30-3 p.m.

CT (FS1)

RACE: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. CT (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “The great thing about the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule is you are able to get back on track immediately after a tough race. I love Road America and I think it’s one of the best road courses in the country! I can’t wait to get to work and bounce back from last weekend.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

ROAD AMERICA STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 10

TOP 5 FINISHES: 4

TOP 10 FINISHES: 5

BEST START: 1st (2022)

BEST FINISH: 1st (2019)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 10th

STARTS: 155

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 50

TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi returns to Road America as a former winner with the famed road course serving as the site of one of his eight career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories. Rossi stood on the top step of the podium in 2019 after starting second and leading all but one lap. He followed that performance with a pole position in 2022 and a third place result. Consistently competitive, Rossi has finished seventh or better in five of his last seven starts at Road America. Now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, Rossi continues to reach career milestones. He made his 150th start at Long Beach and recently led the 1,000th lap of his career during the Indianapolis 500. Rossi is off to a strong start in his first season with Ed Carpenter Racing, having recorded four Top 10 finishes to date. Earlier this year at The Thermal Club, he placed ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 during qualifying for the first time since mid-2022. Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand now serves as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 DIRECT SUPPLY CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet: “I’m super excited to be back at Road America after such a great race last weekend and my first podium! Road America is a special track to me as I won my first INDY NXT race there in 2022. The fans, the atmosphere, and the challenge make it one of my favorite venues. It is also an honor to race the Direct Supply Chevrolet in front of all of the employees and their families joining us from Milwaukee!”