Arrow McLaren 2025 XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Race Preview

Road America

Race date: Sunday, June 22

Round: 9/17

Total laps: 55

Total race distance: 220.77 mi/355.29 km

Length: 4.05 mi/6.52 km

Number of turns: 14

Session start times:

Practice 1: Friday, 3:35 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. CT on FS2

Practice 2: Saturday, 10:05 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. CT on FS1

Qualifying: Saturday, 1:35 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT on FS1

Warm-up: Sunday, 9:02 a.m. – 9:27 a.m. CT on FS1

Green flag: Sunday, 12:47 p.m. CT on FOX

TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 262 points

Average starting position: 9.1

Average finishing position: 5.8

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, 3x, last Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Career at Road America:

Total starts: 7

Best starting position: P1, 2020

Best finishing position: P2, 2020

Last year: 8th

“Another podium in the books at World Wide Technology Raceway but we can’t sit on that because we race again this weekend. We’ve got some good momentum on our side, and the goal is to keep building on that. As a team, we’re staying focused on one race at a time. I’m looking forward to the physical test Road America provides, and hopefully it’ll make for some more great racing.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 21st, 104 points

Average starting position: 16.6

Average finishing position: 17.1

Best starting position: P6, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P9, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at Road America:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P21, 2024

Best finishing position: P23, 2024

“My focus right now is on executing a solid weekend at Road America. It’s a place I’ve always enjoyed racing at, so I’m hopeful that we can put everything together for a strong result.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 4th, 221 points

Average starting position: 8.3

Average finishing position: 7.6

Best starting position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at Road America:

Total starts: 3

Best starting position: P7, 2023

Best finishing position: P7, 2023

Last year: 11th

“After a bit of a missed opportunity last weekend, I’m glad we get the chance to turn around and get back at it again this weekend. Road America will be a great chance for us to get on track and build some momentum heading into the rest of the summer. We’ve shown what we’re capable of as a team, so I’m confident we’ll be out there fighting near the top this weekend.”