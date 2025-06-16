RACE NOTES – World Wide Technology Raceway

WWT RACEWAY RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS 3rd: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet

11th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet



NEXT RACE: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America,June 22 (FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN FINISHES 3RD!

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 3rd: “This is a huge result after how the weekend had gone for us. We struggled quite a bit in Practice 1 and we didn’t get it done in qualifying. What a way for ECR to turn it around tonight! As soon as I found out that the high line was so effective, I went for it. My Splenda Chevy was so good up there in both ends of the racetrack. We got a bit unlucky on one of the cycles and we had to do emergency service, so we had to start at the tail of the field. I drove through the field once, got sent to the back, and drove through again! This is awesome. Definitely the best race of my life so far!”

RACE RECAP: Christian Rasmussen earned his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium finish tonight at World Wide Technology Raceway. In his first start at the 1.25-mile oval, Rasmussen drove his No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet through the field twice – once from his starting position of 25th and a second time after being forced to take a restart from the back of the field. He executed 80 on-track passes for position, more than double his closest competitor. Rasmussen would ultimately finish 3rd, his career-best NTT INDYCAR SERIES result.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 11th: “It wasn’t quite the night we expected with the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. We just didn’t quite have the pace that we had last night, especially not the pace that our teammate had tonight. We are little confused there, but overall a good weekend for the ECR team with Christian (Rasmussen) getting his first podium. We’ll learn from this one and move on to Road America.”

RACE RESULTS: START: 12th FINISH: 11th STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 260/260 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi turned the 10th-fastest lap during the opening practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway yesterday afternoon. With a two-lap average of 177.996 mph during qualifying, Rossi earned the 12th starting position. He continued to show the speed in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet in final practice by setting the 6th-quickest lap. ﻿ Rossi remained within striking distance of the Top 10 for almost the entirely of the 260-lap race. He completed the race in five pit stops with the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew making quick work of each stop. After the field cycled through each round of stops, Rossi ran no lower than 14th at any point during the event. When the checkered flag flew, Rossi narrowly missed out on another Top 10 finish, settling for 11th place tonight.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET