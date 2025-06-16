RACE NOTES – World Wide Technology Raceway

WWT RACEWAY RACE NOTES
RACE RESULTS
3rd: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
11th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
NEXT RACE: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America,June 22 (FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN FINISHES 3RD!
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 3rd: “This is a huge result after how the weekend had gone for us. We struggled quite a bit in Practice 1 and we didn’t get it done in qualifying. What a way for ECR to turn it around tonight! As soon as I found out that the high line was so effective, I went for it. My Splenda Chevy was so good up there in both ends of the racetrack. We got a bit unlucky on one of the cycles and we had to do emergency service, so we had to start at the tail of the field. I drove through the field once, got sent to the back, and drove through again! This is awesome. Definitely the best race of my life so far!”
RACE RECAP: Christian Rasmussen earned his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium finish tonight at World Wide Technology Raceway. In his first start at the 1.25-mile oval, Rasmussen drove his No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet through the field twice – once from his starting position of 25th and a second time after being forced to take a restart from the back of the field. He executed 80 on-track passes for position, more than double his closest competitor. Rasmussen would ultimately finish 3rd, his career-best NTT INDYCAR SERIES result.
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 11th: “It wasn’t quite the night we expected with the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet. We just didn’t quite have the pace that we had last night, especially not the pace that our teammate had tonight. We are little confused there, but overall a good weekend for the ECR team with Christian (Rasmussen) getting his first podium. We’ll learn from this one and move on to Road America.”
RACE RESULTS:
START: 12th
FINISH: 11th
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 260/260
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi turned the 10th-fastest lap during the opening practice session at World Wide Technology Raceway yesterday afternoon. With a two-lap average of 177.996 mph during qualifying, Rossi earned the 12th starting position. He continued to show the speed in the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet in final practice by setting the 6th-quickest lap.
Rossi remained within striking distance of the Top 10 for almost the entirely of the 260-lap race. He completed the race in five pit stops with the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet crew making quick work of each stop. After the field cycled through each round of stops, Rossi ran no lower than 14th at any point during the event. When the checkered flag flew, Rossi narrowly missed out on another Top 10 finish, settling for 11th place tonight.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
RACE RESULTS:
START: 25th
FINISH: 3rd
STATUS: Running
LAPS COMPLETED: 260/260
OF NOTE:
- Even though he is in the midst of his second season, tonight’s Bommarito 500 was Christian Rasmussen’s first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway. With the qualifying line set in the reverse order of entrant points, Rasmussen was the 12th car to take to the track yesterday. His two-lap average of 174.170 miles per hour placed him 25th on the starting grid.
- After the green flag, Rasmussen settled into the 20th position. During his first stop on Lap 50, a fire ignited on the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet. As Rasmussen exited the pit lane, the flames were extinguished by moving air. Once green flag conditions resumed, Rasmussen tested the high line of the race track. He began to carve his way through the field and raced his way into the Top 5 just after 100 laps had been completed.
- Rasmussen was set to pit before the caution came out on Lap 131 and closed the pit lane. Running low on fuel, he was forced to pit for a splash four laps later. He was able to make a full-service stop with the rest of the lead-lap cars on Lap 142, but was ordered to the rear of the field as his penalty for emergency service in a closed pit lane.
- Despite having to take the restart as the 24th car in line, Rasmussen was undeterred and began another charge forward. By Lap 175, he was into the Top 10. He continued to climb the leaderboard, executing pass after pass. With 25 laps to go, Rasmussen made his final pit stop while running in the 5th position. As all cars made their final stops, Rasmussen had raced his way up to 3rd. He scored his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium, taking the checkered flag in 3rd.