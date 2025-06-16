Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race Report

World Wide Technology Raceway

Race date: Sunday, June 15

Round: 8/17

Total laps: 260

Total race distance: 325 mi/522.6 km

Length: 1.25 mi/2.01 km

Number of turns: 4

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 3rd

Finishing position: P2

Championship position: 2nd, 262 points “It’s another P2 for us and a good points day. We’re still working to get that first win of the season, but I am sure it is going to come. Our consistency is as good as it’s ever been. I’m happy for the team, and we’re going to keep pushing with all the guys and girls at Arrow McLaren and Team Chevy to get ourselves on that top step of the podium soon.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 14th

Finishing position: P14

Championship position: 4th, 221 points “My first short oval race with the team done here at World Wide Technology Raceway. I’m disappointed in myself for making a silly mistake; when you’re coming down pit road and it’s dark, there are so many bright lights flashing at you. We have lights on the stop boards which we didn’t have last night in Practice 2 under the lights, so it threw me off, and I wasn’t really sure where I was and didn’t want to blow by the box. I’m not making an excuse, though; it’s just what impacted me for the pit stop, which was stupid. We made up some positions there and did end up showing some more pace so that was nice, but it was just tough fighting for positions you don’t really want to be in.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 20th

Finishing position: P19

Championship position: 21st, 104 points “Not a lot to say about tonight’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. We had a great car to race this weekend, and the 6 crew didn’t get the results that they deserve. We’ve got a lot of season left to turn it around so looking toward Road America next weekend to do just that.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“Obviously our first short oval race of the season, and we still have a bit of work to do on the 6 and 7 cars. There was a misfortune on the 7 in pitlane, and when that happens on a short track, it’s hard to make it up from there. On a positive note, Pato is still P2 in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship and driving a hell of a championship. Most years, with his consistency, he could be leading the series, but that’s not the case this season. Pato is doing his job, and the team are doing their jobs. We’ll debrief as a team and look to next week in Road America.”