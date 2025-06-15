 Qualifying Report: Bommarito 500

MADISON, Ill. (June 14, 2025) — David Malukas continues his strong performances in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies by qualifying fourth for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

“As soon as I finished that run, I told the guys, I love that car,” said Malukas. “They gave me a fantastic car, and I was able to capitalize as much as I could from it.”

At the time, Malukas was on the pole but when qualifying ended, he had slipped to fourth behind NTT P1 Award winner Will Power (who scored his 71st pole), his teammate Scott McLaughlin and Pato O’Ward. Power’s other teammate Josef Newgarden rounded out the top five.

alukas gets a congratulatory hug from his girlfriend Kamila Jurkus after his qualifying run.

“Really happy,” Malukas said. “As soon as we unloaded the car this afternoon, it was good. It was a little bit on the edge, so made the corrections for qualifying, and that was a fantastic car. I think it was damn near perfect for us. I made a mistake on that first lap, went too deep into one, and then corrected it on that second lap, and got a good result for us.”

Santino Ferrucci also loved his No. 14 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet–in qualifying. In practice he was not happy but the engineers made changes for qualifying. Ferrucci was not expecting the car to be that good though

“I lifted a bit more than I anticipated in [turn] one and it turned really, really well, and I got on the apex curb and got sideways,” Ferrucci explained about the three mph difference between lap 1 and lap 2. “I just honestly kept my foot in it, because why not? I’ll either spin or it’s going to work. I feel bad for the team. You know, we’ll be able to make our way through the field tomorrow. so that’ll at least be fun.”

The “Passmaster” will again be putting his skills in traffic to work as he will start 19th in the 27-car field.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be broadcast by FOX tomorrow evening starting at 8 p.m. ET.