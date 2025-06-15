Meyer Shank Racing leads Honda qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway

June 14, 2025

— ST. LOUIS, MO

Marcus Armstrong lines up P6 for Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Teammate Felix Rosenqvist qualifies seventh for Meyer Shank Racing

Five Honda-powered cars score top-10 qualifying spots

The Meyer Shank Racing team led qualifying for Honda for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Marcus Armstrong set the sixth fastest time of the session, lining up just in front of his MSR teammate Felix Rosenqvist for tomorrow’s race under the lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The duo leads a contingent of Honda drivers, with the rest of the top 10 comprising of Colton Herta (P8), championship leader Alex Palou (P9) and the winner last time out in Detroit, Kyle Kirkwood (P10).

Scott Dixon, winner at WWTR in 2023 by a margin of over 20 seconds, lines up P11 for tomorrow’s race as he goes for his third win on the 1.25-mile track.

Honda has a perfect win record thus far in 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition, taking victory in the first seven races of the year. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou notched wins at St. Petersburg, Thermal Club, Barber, the Indy GP, and the crown jewel of the series, the Indianapolis 500. Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood has stood on the top step at the remaining two races of the year, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Detroit Grand Prix

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Honda Qualifying Results

6th Marcus Armstrong

7th Felix Rosenqvist

8th Colton Herta

9th Alex Palou

10th Kyle Kirkwood

11th Scott Dixon

13th Marcus Ericsson

17th Devlin DeFrancesco

18th Rinus VeeKay

21st Louis Foster -R

22nd Graham Rahal

26th Kyffin Simpson

27th Jacob Abel-R Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Marcus Armstrong (#66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) qualified 6th: ”Good qualifying and a good day for MSR. The was pretty strong and, you know, I wish I could do it again because I think we could probably get another tenth out of it. Overall, a really, really strong quali car from MSR. And tomorrow we move forwards and try and win a race.”

Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) qualified 7th: “Pretty good team day for MSR, sixth and seventh. We’ll take that! It’s always our aim to be higher. We were close to the pole last year, but, yeah, good run. Balance is pretty good, and there wasn’t really much more in it. I’d say like normally you feel like you have a bit of low hanging fruit in there but I think we put it together pretty well and we’ll see how we go tomorrow.”

