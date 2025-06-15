Meyer Shank Racing leads Honda qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway

June 14, 2025
— ST. LOUIS, MO
- Marcus Armstrong lines up P6 for Bommarito Automotive Group 500
- Teammate Felix Rosenqvist qualifies seventh for Meyer Shank Racing
- Five Honda-powered cars score top-10 qualifying spots
The Meyer Shank Racing team led qualifying for Honda for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500.
Marcus Armstrong set the sixth fastest time of the session, lining up just in front of his MSR teammate Felix Rosenqvist for tomorrow’s race under the lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.
The duo leads a contingent of Honda drivers, with the rest of the top 10 comprising of Colton Herta (P8), championship leader Alex Palou (P9) and the winner last time out in Detroit, Kyle Kirkwood (P10).
Scott Dixon, winner at WWTR in 2023 by a margin of over 20 seconds, lines up P11 for tomorrow’s race as he goes for his third win on the 1.25-mile track.
Honda has a perfect win record thus far in 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition, taking victory in the first seven races of the year. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou notched wins at St. Petersburg, Thermal Club, Barber, the Indy GP, and the crown jewel of the series, the Indianapolis 500. Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood has stood on the top step at the remaining two races of the year, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Detroit Grand Prix
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Honda Qualifying Results
- 6th Marcus Armstrong
- 7th Felix Rosenqvist
- 8th Colton Herta
- 9th Alex Palou
- 10th Kyle Kirkwood
- 11th Scott Dixon
- 13th Marcus Ericsson
- 17th Devlin DeFrancesco
- 18th Rinus VeeKay
- 21st Louis Foster-R
- 22nd Graham Rahal
- 26th Kyffin Simpson
- 27th Jacob Abel-R
Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Andretti Global Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda
Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Dale Coyne Racing Honda
R – Rookie
Quotes
Marcus Armstrong (#66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) qualified 6th: ”Good qualifying and a good day for MSR. The was pretty strong and, you know, I wish I could do it again because I think we could probably get another tenth out of it. Overall, a really, really strong quali car from MSR. And tomorrow we move forwards and try and win a race.”
Felix Rosenqvist (#60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda) qualified 7th: “Pretty good team day for MSR, sixth and seventh. We’ll take that! It’s always our aim to be higher. We were close to the pole last year, but, yeah, good run. Balance is pretty good, and there wasn’t really much more in it. I’d say like normally you feel like you have a bit of low hanging fruit in there but I think we put it together pretty well and we’ll see how we go tomorrow.”
Where to Watch
- You can watch the teams and drivers of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take on their first short oval race of the year Sunday June 15th at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET on Fox.