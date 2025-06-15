Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Gateway Qualifying Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

Madison, Illinois

Team Chevy Qualifying Report

June 14, 2025

MADISON, ILLINOIS – (June 14, 2025) – Drivers representing three different teams – Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet, Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, David Malukas in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet and Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet – swept the top five starting positions for the 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway.

Power was the only driver to average more than 180mph, averaging 180.329mph across his two-lap (2.5-mile) qualifying effort. His teammate McLaughlin will start on the front row at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway for the third straight year. The last time that O’Ward qualified third in Madison, Illinois, he finished second in 2023. In Malukas two Gateway podiums, he started 12th and 6th. Newgarden will start fifth or better on the banks of the Mississippi River for the 8th time in 9 races.

It’s the second time since 2017 that Chevrolet-powered drivers will start 1-2-3-4-5, and the fourth time the race on the 1.25-mile oval will begin with an all-Team Chevy front row

Power’s pole is the 28th for a Chevrolet-powered car in the twin-turbo 2.2L V6 era in the 36 races held on short ovals (tracks 1.3 miles and under), giving the Motor City manufacturer a pole rate of 77.8% at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway, Iowa Speedway, the Milwaukee Mile, Nashville Superspeedway and Phoenix International Raceway

It’s team Penske’s 700th across all series, their 307th in the INDYCAR SERIES and 10th at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

It’s the 71st pole of his career, his 48th with Team Chevy (30 more than any other driver) and his fifth at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 QUALIFYING RESULTS

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES):

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet qualified on the pole:

“It has been a while. I mean, been on the front row a few times. Yeah, it’s nice to get a pole always. One point, and get to lead the field to green. I’m going to enjoy it for an hour or so and get back to practice.It will be nice to see nothing in front of me for the first time in a while (smiling).”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 2nd:

“Yeah, of course, I’d love to be up front. Team Penske 1-2 is always good. Will, a while since he’s been on pole. He’s super quick around here. Anytime you go up one on one against Will Power in qualifying, it’s always tough.

Felt really good. Car has been good basically since the drop. I think we’re in a really good spot for tomorrow regardless. We’ll see what we’ve got.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 3rd:

“I’m pumped about it. This is one of my best qualifiers here at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway. And, I love racing around here, so I’m looking forward to final practice a little bit later, trying to make the race car go as fast as we can. And I think tomorrow, yeah, prime time, Sunday night. Can’t get better than that.”

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 4th:

“Really happy with that run that my guys put together. The guys did an incredible job getting this set up where we needed to be. I mean, we were running sims nonstop in this in this break that we had. The lap wasn’t perfect, though, so there’s still room to play, obviously. If somebody gets it perfect out there, then we’ll get that spot dropped. But I’m very happy. I think, you know, if we can as long as we’re top 5, we’re in the we’re in the window to play. This race is chaotic.

“So as long as we’re there, I’m happy. Well, I mean, it’s, it’s qualifying. So, you know, last year, he spun and still won it. So he’s gonna be there no matter what, but, I’m gonna be excited. It’s gonna be a good race.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet qualified 5th:

“It was a pretty good run. Excited for tonight, to see what we got.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet qualified 12th:

The Java House Chevrolet was pretty good in both first practice and qualifying. The ECR team has done a good job so far and we have a strong baseline for tomorrow. We should be in a solid place for the race.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 14th:

I think we missed the balance a little bit. Even on my out lap going through three and four. I tried to just go out and be flat on a massive snap already. So, I kind of knew what the balance was going to be like. Think we improved the current one and two, which I was very happy with, pretty sketchy with the headwind.”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 15th:

“I just didn’t get the most out of it. It’s a matter of being out of place as soon as we see the oil dry, and then, you know, trying to figure out how to navigate that. So, yeah, it was just a tough one for us.”

Callum Ilott, No, 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 16th:

“It was a pretty strong qualifying today. The first lap was really good and I just didn’t put it together as much in the second lap which lowered the average a little bit. I’m happy with how things turned out and it sets us up well for the race tomorrow. For our first short oval, the car has rolled of the track pretty well.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Bommarito Automotive Group/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet qualified 19th:

“I guess I’m surprised, but not surprised, with the engineering team behind us to get it right, and I needed to take off a little bit more, and just got on the apex curb because it turned so well and got sideways. Just decided to keep my foot in it. But yeah, lap two was good, so no complaints there”.

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet qualified 20th:

“It feels really good to be back, and, I’m comfortable here. The qualifying run wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be. I made a mistake on the first lap, and I think the second lap was quite good.

“So, you know, we’ll see where we stack up. But no matter what, I’m really confident about our race car. I’m confident about the way that, you know, we managed this race last year”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet qualified 23rd:

“We just missed it. So, I had a good, good little twitch slash moment in the middle of three and four, and that cost us too much time, so we didn’t have great pace. Anyways, I don’t think but we should be further up than that.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet qualified 24th:

“It was not the qualifying that we had hoped for in my first short oval experience. It’s quite different from the Indy 500, and for me I would have loved to have had a bit more practice time to get more confident and comfortable with the car and to also work with my engineer to improve the car. It was quite a tricky car to drive, so we definitely have some work to do and analysis to come up with in the final practice session later ahead of tomorrow’s race.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet qualified 25th:

“We were struggling for pace a bit this morning and we kind of threw the kitchen sink at it during qualifying. The Splenda Chevrolet was very different from practice, but it was better! It’s hard to go out not really knowing what to expect from the car and send it like you have to do during a qualifying run like that. There is more in it than what we showed so we’ll work hard to move forward tomorrow.”

POST QUALIFYING PRESS CONFERENCE

THE MODERATOR: Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for your patience throughout the rain delay earlier today.

Joined currently by Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet with his third front row starting spot of 2025. Second straight here at World Wide Technology Raceway.

No shock you’re up front. Maybe you wanted P1 in qualifying. Still, front row spot is pretty good.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, of course, I’d love to be up front. Team Penske 1-2 is always good. Will, a while since he’s been on pole. He’s super quick around here. Anytime you go up one on one against Will Power in qualifying, it’s always tough.

Felt really good. Car has been good basically since the drop. I think we’re in a really good spot for tomorrow regardless. We’ll see what we’ve got.

THE MODERATOR: 700th all-time pole for Team Penske in the many series you’re participating in. Talk about that maybe.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yeah, I forgot about that. That’s a big one. I would have loved to have got that.

Anyway, look, it’s huge to have that with the 700th, then to have a front row lockout, obviously that’s a big thing. Really happy for the team. Really happy for RP, who is currently locked in on the Le Mans 24 Hours as we speak. All good.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll open it up for questions.

Q. Can you talk about the Chevy engine, how good at this track.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Look, it’s been strong basically every oval. I think we were quite strong on the high-speed tracks, on high-speed — top-speed. The Honda has been good in other areas as well. A big emphasis on our oval program being strong there.

Yeah, it’s nice the hard work that they put in behind the scenes. Definitely still more work to do regardless. It always is in INDYCAR. They’ve done a really good job with the package they’ve brought to ovals this year.

THE MODERATOR: Talk about the importance about tonight’s practice. You’re going to have the same conditions as tomorrow night.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Huge. Obviously the misfortune of the rain. At the same time I’ve been praying for us to run at the time of the race. Yeah, ideal conditions right now to get a feel for the car, see where we’re at. Yeah, I think this is where the practice should have been regardless. It’s hard to change all the promotions and stuff around the race, I understand that. Curtis and everyone at World Wide Technology Raceway has done a good job working with INDYCAR to even get us to this 8 p.m. Eastern starting point.

THE MODERATOR: Congratulations, Scott. Have a great practice tonight. We’ll see you tomorrow. Now joined by Will Power, who has pole position, P1 award. Driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet. His fifth P1 award here. First since Iowa in 2023. Extends his series record to 71, as well.

Took a couple years, I guess. I don’t know. Seems like it’s been a while, but maybe it doesn’t, Will.

WILL POWER: Yeah, it has been a while. I mean, been on the front row a few times. Yeah, it’s nice to get a pole always. One point, and get to lead the field to green.

I’m going to enjoy it for an hour or so and get back to practice.

THE MODERATOR: 700 for the captain.

WILL POWER: That’s nuts, man. I’ve got 1/10th of his poles. Do the math there.

THE MODERATOR: Front row for tomorrow’s race with Scott.

WILL POWER: Yeah, absolutely. It will be nice to see nothing in front of me for the first time in a while (smiling).

Yeah, good stuff. Good stuff.

THE MODERATOR: We’ll open it up for questions.

Q. You’ve been telling us since before the start of this year you feel like you’re in the best shape of your life, have as much speed as you’ve ever had. Seemingly a great opportunity to prove what you’ve been talking about, I imagine.

WILL POWER: Yeah, absolutely, man. I really do believe that. I feel that. I’ve obviously done this for a long time. I know the craft very well. Very nice to get a pole. Obviously it’s just two laps. You got to execute in the race.

We’ve been quick all year. Obviously, as you know, in INDYCAR things just play out. A lot of up and downs. I think consistency this year will help you, apart from Alex winning all those races. Even he had a bad race last week.

It just takes a couple of them and a couple of good races for us, we’re within striking distance. It’s obviously a big points lead, but absolutely not impossible.

Q. From your experience, what does it take ultimately to win this race? Do you feel you have the car underneath you to be able to take that checkered flag?

WILL POWER: Yeah, it is often a track-position race. It really depends on strategy where you end up.

Last year we saw a really great race. The second lane opened up. That’s because some people were fuel saving, some were running hard on different strategies.

I really hope for the sake of having a race on Sunday night, prime time on FOX, that we do put on a great show because we certainly can if a second lane opens up. I’m glad they’re doing second-lane practice, as well.

Yeah, that will make the racing fantastic.

Q. We’re heading into a stretch of the season that are Will Power type of tracks. Not that any of them aren’t. Do you really see this as not only the beginning of a Team Penske rejuvenation, but a Will Power rejuvenation?

WILL POWER: Yeah, I do. I think we had the capability to do it in the first half of the season. It just hasn’t played out, whether it’s through qualifying or strategy in the race. St. Pete was just unfortunate for me. Those things happen. But the rest have been very strong races.

I think to win a race, you’ve got to start at the very front. That’s not absolutely true, but it certainly helps. That’s where I feel we’ve lacked for the first half of the season.

Q. How much would a win here tomorrow night help solidify your future?

WILL POWER: Anytime you’re P1, in any session, it’s just little bits of credit. Yeah, one race win would be one chunk of credit. You just have to keep doing that.

Just the nature of this series. It’s very competitive right now. Teams are looking for top-level drivers. It’s come down to that. People that can execute week in and week out. You’ve got to keep putting runs on the board.

Q. Opening up the second lane, the second lane practice coming up, how much is that going to impact on the race tomorrow?

WILL POWER: There’s two things. One thing is, like, running that second lane practice puts a bit of rubber down and cleans it up. The second part of it is that it actually lets drivers understand that you can run up there, it’s comfortable, get a feel for it.

I’m not sure which helps the most. It’s hard to say whether it’s because drivers have confidence to go up there and they go up there in the race, it starts to rubber in and doesn’t get dirty, or it is that you’ve rubbered it in a little bit in practice.

Either way I just think we can have great races on ovals when we have a second lane. I really hope that’s the case tomorrow.

Q. This track, for people don’t know it, the corners are vastly different. It’s not like a traditional oval. They’re very, very different.

WILL POWER: Yes, they are very different. In one end in qualifying you’re downshifting three gears, the other one you’re all but flat, wide open in fifth gear. Quite a bit different. It is fun. It is a fun oval. I’ve always enjoyed this place.

Yeah, technical for the fact that you don’t have two ends that are the same.

Q. You mentioned earlier how nice it would be see out of the front of the field again. How big is that clean air, especially at the start of the race, not being in the hornet’s nest?

WILL POWER: Yeah, I think it’s good to be in the top three, four there. I think once you start falling back, it gets hard to get back there. Sometimes it’s not good to lead and burn that fuel because this is on the cusp of a four-stop race. You can eliminate one stop, so…

It will be interesting to see how that sort of plays out throughout the field. Last year it created good racing because the leaders were trying to save fuel while people back further were trying to make track position. Yeah, it’s actually the way that the race sits now, fuel mileage, is the way to get the second lane working simply because the leaders are going to save fuel.

Q. What are you actually able to say about your future at the moment, where you expect to be racing next year? What’s the situation there?

WILL POWER: Nothing’s changed. Same scenario. I don’t think anyone will know till after the season.

Q. With only the practice this morning, then the second lane running, sometimes drivers tend to run too low. It gets them extra setup or practice information. The race control watches that. Even when the first year they did this was you, maybe Rahal were the only ones that really ran that second lane. Do you think now the drivers all understand it’s important to do that?

WILL POWER: They should. I think for the show they should just. C’mon, I mean, we want to put on a show. It’s good for ratings, good for sponsors, good for everyone. Don’t take the piss and run low. It’s 10 minutes.

So I hope everyone does that. I don’t think there’s really any rule or enforcement. Maybe they make you pit. Just go out and, yeah, help out basically because that’s what we’re doing.

Q. Did your teammates really help you? Did they help you with some of the track things?

WILL POWER: I asked my engineer just a couple of questions like were they flat in three, four, which I figured you’d have to be. Were they adjusting the car end to end. That was about the extent of it.

I just think it’s good to go later no matter what because people are laying rubber, you have a time to aim for, kind of know what you got to do. That’s the benefit of being at the pointy end of the championship.

Q. This will help your team going later with the qualifications because the track temperatures.

WILL POWER: Yeah, you mean going later you get a bit of temp? I think the track temp was pretty consistent. If it is slowly dropping, it definitely helps.

Q. From a selfish point of view, how much would you like to put that pole record so far away out of reach of anybody else coming up that it might last 30, 40 years?

WILL POWER: Yeah, of course. Just keep adding to it. It would be nice to get to 80 (laughter). I’ve had eight in a year, so it’s not impossible. Obviously tough these days.

Yeah, every time you get one, I mean, bloody amazing. Especially at this point in my career, anytime I get a P1 in any of these sessions like qualifying or the race, big deal. Big deal. I love it.

THE MODERATOR: Couldn’t help notice Beau is over here. Father’s Day is tomorrow.

WILL POWER: Say hello. What do you want to say?

BEAU POWER: About me and about you.

THE MODERATOR: You can’t get any better than that.

WILL POWER: No, it’s great. Little man.

THE MODERATOR: Congratulations on the pole. Have a good practice and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

WILL POWER: Thank you.

CHEVORLET AND GENERAL MOTORS AT WORLDWIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY AT GATEWAY

WINS

General Motors Wins: 8

Chevrolet Wins: 7

2024 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2022 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2021 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2020 Race #2 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2018 – Will Power – Team Penske

2017 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2002 – Gil de Ferran – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Wins: 1

2001 – Al Unser, Jr. – Galles Racing

POLES

General Motors Poles: 10

Chevrolet Poles: 9

2025 – Will Power – Team Penske

2024 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2023 – Scott McLaughlin – Team Penske

2022 – Will Power – Team Penske

2021 – Will Power – Team Penske

2020 Race #1 – Will Power – Team Penske

2019 – Josef Newgarden – Team Penske

2017 – Will Power – Team Penske

2002 – Gil de Ferran – Team Penske

Oldsmobile Poles: 1

2001 – Sam Hornish – Panther Racing

PODIUMS

General Motors Podiums: 23

Chevrolet Podiums 20

Chevrolet driver podiums at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway : Josef Newgarden (5), Pato O’Ward (4), Scott McLaughlin (3), Will Power (2), Alex Barron (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Tony Kanaan (1) and Simon Pagenaud (1)

: Josef Newgarden (5), Pato O’Ward (4), Scott McLaughlin (3), Will Power (2), Alex Barron (1), Ed Carpenter (1), Helio Castroneves (1), Gil de Ferran (1), Tony Kanaan (1) and Simon Pagenaud (1) Chevrolet team podiums at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Team Penske (13), Arrow McLaren (4) A.J. Foyt Racing (1), Blair Racing (1), and Ed Carpenter Racing (1).

Oldsmobile Podiums: 3

Oldsmobile driver podiums at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway : Mark Dismore (1), Sam Hornish (1) and Al Unser, Jr. (1).

: Mark Dismore (1), Sam Hornish (1) and Al Unser, Jr. (1). Oldsmobile team podiums at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Galles Racing (1), Kelley Racing (1), and Panther Racing (1)

LAPS LED

General Motors Laps Led: 1763

Chevrolet Laps Led: 1598

Chevrolet laps led by driver at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway : Josef Newgarden (599), Will Power (450), Pato O’Ward (159), Helio Castroneves (137), Gil de Ferran (81), Scott McLaughlin (79), Alex Barron (29), Sebastien Bourdais (18), Simon Pagenaud (14), Alexander Rossi (12), Sting Ray Robb (8), Nolan Siegel (8), Felipe Giafone (2), Conor Daly (1), and Felix Rosenqvist (1)

: Josef Newgarden (599), Will Power (450), Pato O’Ward (159), Helio Castroneves (137), Gil de Ferran (81), Scott McLaughlin (79), Alex Barron (29), Sebastien Bourdais (18), Simon Pagenaud (14), Alexander Rossi (12), Sting Ray Robb (8), Nolan Siegel (8), Felipe Giafone (2), Conor Daly (1), and Felix Rosenqvist (1) Chevrolet laps led by team at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Team Penske (1360), Arrow McLaren (180), Blair Racing (29), A.J. Foyt Racing (26), Mo Nunn Racing (2) and Carlin (1).

Oldsmobile Laps Led: 165

Oldsmobile laps led by driver at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway : Sam Hornish (81), Al Unser, Jr. (75), Mark Dismore (8), and Airton Dare (1)

: Sam Hornish (81), Al Unser, Jr. (75), Mark Dismore (8), and Airton Dare (1) Oldsmobile laps led by team at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway: Panther Racing (81), Galles Racing (75), Kelley Racing (8) and Team Xtreme (1)

HISTORICAL INFORMATION

Manufacturer history at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway

Wins – 16

7 – Chevrolet (2024, 2022, 2021, 2020 R2, 2018, 2017, 2002)

4 – Honda (2023, 2020 R1, 2019, 1998)

2 – Toyota (2003, 2000)

1 – Oldsmobile (2001)

1 – Ford (1999)

1 – Mercedes (1997)

Earned Poles – 16 (in 2018, the field was set by championship points due to weather)

9 – Chevrolet – (2025, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 R1, 2019, 2017, 2003)

2 – Honda (2020 R2, 1999)

2 – Toyota (2003, 2000)

1 – Oldsmobile (2001)

1 – Mercedes (1998)

1 – Ford (1997)

INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championships (since 1979)

21 – General Motors (Chevrolet and Oldsmobile combined)

16 – Chevrolet (6 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 10 INDYCAR)

10 – Honda (4 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 6 INDYCAR)

9 – Cosworth (9 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

5 – Oldsmobile (5 INDYCAR)

2 – Ford (2 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

2 – Toyota (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams & 1 INDYCAR)

1 – Ilmor (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)

1 – Mercedes Benz (1 Championship Auto Racing Teams)