  • June 15, 2025
  1. Home
  2. Arrow McLaren Press Release
  3. Arrow McLaren 2025…

Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive 500 Practice and Qualifying Report

Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Practice and Qualifying Report

World Wide Technology Raceway

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, June 14

Round: 8/17

Total laps: 260

Total race distance: 325 mi/522.6 km

Length: 1.25 mi/2.01 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times: 

  • Green flag: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 7:00 p.m. CDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P5, 177.492 mph

Total laps: 29

Qualifying: P3, 179.190 mph

Final Practice: P13, 173.344 mph

Total Laps: 65

“I think P3 is a great starting spot for the show tomorrow. I’m happy with that but just wish we could have got just a little bit more out of it to fight for the pole. I’m very happy with the car heading into tomorrow.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P17, 174.470 mph

Total laps: 38

Qualifying: P14, 176.868 mph

Final Practice: P5, 174.324 mph

Total Laps: 64

“It’s a pleasant car to drive, and I noticed it straightaway this afternoon in Practice 1 with how the car reacts to different driving styles. This weekend is the first time I’m driving an Arrow McLaren Chevy on a short oval, and I’m quickly getting used to it. Nolan went through that last year when he joined the team. I think we learned something today. The No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has been good, but at the end of the day, you score the points tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P16, 174.822 mph

Total laps: 51

Qualifying: P20, 175.779 mph

Final Practice: P7, 173.890 mph

Total Laps: 77

“The Qualifying run wasn’t as good as I wanted; I made a bit of a mistake on the first lap. The second lap was quite good, and no matter what, I’m confident about the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. I feel good about the way we managed this race last year where I was able to make a lot of passes, so I’m excited to get back to racing here tomorrow.”

Leave a Reply

© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All rights reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.