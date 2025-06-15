Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive 500 Practice and Qualifying Report

Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Practice and Qualifying Report
World Wide Technology Raceway
Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, June 14
Round: 8/17
Total laps: 260
Total race distance: 325 mi/522.6 km
Length: 1.25 mi/2.01 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Green flag: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CDT
TUNE IN: Sunday, 7:00 p.m. CDT on FOX
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 1: P5, 177.492 mph
Total laps: 29
Qualifying: P3, 179.190 mph
Final Practice: P13, 173.344 mph
Total Laps: 65
“I think P3 is a great starting spot for the show tomorrow. I’m happy with that but just wish we could have got just a little bit more out of it to fight for the pole. I’m very happy with the car heading into tomorrow.”
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 1: P17, 174.470 mph
Total laps: 38
Qualifying: P14, 176.868 mph
Final Practice: P5, 174.324 mph
Total Laps: 64
“It’s a pleasant car to drive, and I noticed it straightaway this afternoon in Practice 1 with how the car reacts to different driving styles. This weekend is the first time I’m driving an Arrow McLaren Chevy on a short oval, and I’m quickly getting used to it. Nolan went through that last year when he joined the team. I think we learned something today. The No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has been good, but at the end of the day, you score the points tomorrow.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Practice 1: P16, 174.822 mph
Total laps: 51
Qualifying: P20, 175.779 mph
Final Practice: P7, 173.890 mph
Total Laps: 77
“The Qualifying run wasn’t as good as I wanted; I made a bit of a mistake on the first lap. The second lap was quite good, and no matter what, I’m confident about the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. I feel good about the way we managed this race last year where I was able to make a lot of passes, so I’m excited to get back to racing here tomorrow.”