Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive 500 Practice and Qualifying Report

Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Practice and Qualifying Report

World Wide Technology Raceway

Practice and qualifying date: Saturday, June 14

Round: 8/17

Total laps: 260

Total race distance: 325 mi/522.6 km

Length: 1.25 mi/2.01 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Green flag: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. CDT

TUNE IN: Sunday, 7:00 p.m. CDT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P5, 177.492 mph

Total laps: 29

Qualifying: P3, 179.190 mph

Final Practice: P13, 173.344 mph

Total Laps: 65

“I think P3 is a great starting spot for the show tomorrow. I’m happy with that but just wish we could have got just a little bit more out of it to fight for the pole. I’m very happy with the car heading into tomorrow.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P17, 174.470 mph

Total laps: 38

Qualifying: P14, 176.868 mph

Final Practice: P5, 174.324 mph

Total Laps: 64

“It’s a pleasant car to drive, and I noticed it straightaway this afternoon in Practice 1 with how the car reacts to different driving styles. This weekend is the first time I’m driving an Arrow McLaren Chevy on a short oval, and I’m quickly getting used to it. Nolan went through that last year when he joined the team. I think we learned something today. The No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet has been good, but at the end of the day, you score the points tomorrow.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Practice 1: P16, 174.822 mph

Total laps: 51

Qualifying: P20, 175.779 mph

Final Practice: P7, 173.890 mph

Total Laps: 77

“The Qualifying run wasn’t as good as I wanted; I made a bit of a mistake on the first lap. The second lap was quite good, and no matter what, I’m confident about the No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. I feel good about the way we managed this race last year where I was able to make a lot of passes, so I’m excited to get back to racing here tomorrow.”