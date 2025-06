By Dan Layton Good morning from World Wide Technology Raceway, site of this weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500. As our editor noted yesterday, the St. Louis area is home to both of us, Patrick from the Metro-East and yrs trly from the inner ‘burb of Creve Coeur on the west side. I’ve been coming to this…



Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only. Already a member? Log in here