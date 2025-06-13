R08 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Preview

PREMA Racing set for oval challenge under the lights in Illinois

As the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season approaches its halfway point, PREMA Racing travels to Madison, Illinois for round eight, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

The second oval course on the calendar is one popular with drivers due to its unique shape and varying degrees of banking in each corner. One and two are tight and banked, while turns three and four are flatter and more flowing.

World Wide Technology Raceway will host a two-day event, with two practice sessions and qualifying on Saturday. This includes a high line practice in which drivers will work in the upper grooves of the track, providing more grip ahead of the race to encourage side-by-side racing. The main event takes place under the lights on Sunday night.

Drivers will complete two consecutive timed laps in qualifying. The cumulative time is recorded as the official qualifying time for the car, with the fastest time earning pole position.

Consistency and mastering traffic during green-flag runs will be key for drivers, with strategy and caution periods likely to shuffle the field throughout the race.

Callum Ilott returns to the oval course after two previous appearances in 2022 and 2023, while Robert Shwartzman previously tested at the track in April.

Piers Phillips – CEO, PREMA Racing INDYCAR “World Wide Technology Raceway presents a unique challenge with its layout, and it demands precision and consistency. As this marks only our second race on an oval as a team, we’re still very much in the learning phase when it comes to the nuances of these tracks, so we enter this weekend looking to learn rather than chase results. However, the progress we have made so far has been encouraging, and we will continue to build as a team as we head towards the second half of the season.”

Race Information

Saturday, June 14th

11:30 – Free Practice 1

15:00 – Qualifying

17:30 – High Line & Final Practice



Sunday, June 15th

20:20 – Race Event Info

Event Type: Oval Track Length: 2. 01 Km

Number of laps: 260



Championship Position

Robert Shwartzman: P22

Callum Ilott: P26

Did you know?

The St. Louis venue originally broke ground as a drag strip in the 1960s, before adding a road course layout in 1985. It was demolished to make way for the current facility in the 1990s, which also features its own drag strip and road course layouts.

