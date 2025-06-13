INDYCAR Announces INDY NXT by Firestone Penalties at World Wide Technology Raceway

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, June 13, 2025) – INDYCAR has announced penalties for the No. 29 Andretti Global entry and driver James Roe ahead of this weekend’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Per standard late-race procedures, as a lapped car in the INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix of Detroit, the No. 29 was ordered and twice failed to take the final lap restart at the rear of the field alongside other lapped cars. Additionally, during the final lap of the race, the No. 29 was penalized for blocking the No. 40 – a lead-lap car.

The following penalties from the INDY NXT by Firestone rulebook were left “pending” and scheduled to be applied and served at the next event:

Rule 9.3.1.7. Failing to follow the direction of INDYCAR.

Rule 9.3.2. Blocking – Any Driver who moves in reaction, altering their line based on the actions of pursuing Competitors, may be penalized.

Roe has been placed on probation for his next three INDY NXT races. At the event at World Wide Technology Raceway, the No. 29 will not be permitted to qualify and will start Sunday’s race at the rear of the field using tires scuffed from Saturday’s practice.

Members may contest the imposition of the penalties detailed in the review and appeal procedures of the INDY NXT by Firestone rulebook.