Firestone Racing Pre-Race Notes: Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Pre-Race Notes: Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone head to St. Louis this weekend to compete on the 1.25-mile (2.01 km) short oval for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway in Madison, Illinois. It is the second of six oval events on this season’s schedule.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Firestone is supplying more than 1,200 race tires to NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers for practice, qualifying, and Sunday evening’s 260-lap (500 kilometers/ 325 miles) race. It will be the first scheduled night race at WWT Raceway since 2019 and will be broadcast on FOX in prime time on Father’s Day.

Each NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry will receive the following allocation:

Primary (black sidewall): 10 sets plus one set dedicated to highline-only practice

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Director Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing, Chief Engineer Motorsports:

Last year, our team designed and produced Firestone Firehawk race tires for both St. Louis and Milwaukee ovals specifically for the hybrid-powered Indy cars. Those tires had a more durable compound on the left side for last year’s race. We are providing the same tire design and same specifications for this weekend’s event at St. Louis.

INDY NXT by Firestone

Firestone is supplying approximately 300 race tires to INDY NXT by Firestone teams and drivers for practice, qualifying, and Sunday afternoon’s 75-lap (95.75 miles or 55-minute) race.

Each INDY NXT by Firestone entry will receive the following Firestone Firehawk race tire allocation:

Primary: 3 sets per entry

Notes from Cara Krstolic, Director Race Tire Engineering and Manufacturing, Chief Engineer Motorsports, on INDY NXT tires:

This weekend’s INDY NXT race on the St. Louis oval will feature Firestone Firehawk race tires that have the same design and specifications as those provided for last year’s event. The same design and compounds will also be used for the INDY NXT by Firestone race at the Milwaukee Mile in August.