RACE PREVIEW – World Wide Technology Raceway

WWT RACEWAY PREVIEW

SATURDAY, JUNE 14 – SUNDAY, JUNE 15, 2025

RACE: Bommarito Automotive Group 500

TRACK: World Wide Technology Raceway

LOCATION: Madison, Illinois, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.25-mile oval

RACE LENGTH: 260 Laps/325 Miles

PRACTICE:

Saturday – 10:30-11:30 a.m. CT (FOX Sports 1),

4:45-6:30 p.m. CT (FOX Sports 2)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 2-3 p.m. CT (FOX Sports 1) RACE: Sunday – 7 p.m. CT (FOX) ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “World Wide Technology Raceway is one of my favorite events on the calendar as the track does such a good job at putting on a show for the fans. It is going to be very exciting this year to go back to a proper night race on Sunday. I’ve had a lot of good experiences here in the past, so we should have a great opportunity for a strong result.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991 HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN WWT RACEWAY NUMBER OF STARTS: 9 TOP 5 FINISHES: 3 TOP 10 FINISHES: 4 ﻿BEST START: 2nd (2018) BEST FINISH: 2nd (2018) CAREER STATS SEASON: 10th STARTS: 154 WINS: 8 POLES: 7 TOP 5 FINISHES: 50 TOP 10 FINISHES: 94 OF NOTE: Alexander Rossi has competed in each event at World Wide Technology Raceway since the track returned to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule in 2017. In his nine previous starts, Rossi has three Top 5 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2018. Rossi is looking to continue a strong start to his first season with ECR. He has recorded four Top 10 finishes to date, including the most recent race in the streets of Detroit. Earlier this season at The Thermal Club, Rossi placed an ECR car in the Firestone Fast 6 for the first time since mid-2022. Rossi is now in his 10th season as an NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver, made his 150th career start earlier this year in Long Beach and led the 1000th lap of his career in last month’s Indianapolis 500. Rossi, 33, has 30 career podium finishes, including eight victories, most notably the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The Nevada City, California native was the first American rookie to win since 1928. Rossi’s talent has taken him worldwide, with wins in F2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona along with starts in a Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000 and the Bathurst 1000. Java House made its on-track debut on Rossi’s No. 20 Chevrolet during his first test with ECR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2024. The innovative cold brew coffee brand now serves as Rossi’s primary sponsor at select races throughout the 2025 season, including the Bommarito 500 at WWT Raceway. In addition to its versatile Peel n Pour™ single serve beverages, Java House owns and operates cafes in the Indianapolis and Lafayette, IN markets.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “I’m really looking forward to my first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend. It’s a track where I’ve had success before in INDY NXT and I feel confident going in. The Splenda Chevrolet has been very strong the past couple of events and I’m excited to keep that going. Racing under the lights on primetime is going to be a special experience!”