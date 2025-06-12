FAST FACTS: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline

Race weekend: Saturday, June 14-Sunday, June 15

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline 260 laps / 325 miles | INDY NXT by Firestone: INDY NXT by Firestone at World Wide Technology Raceway 75 laps / 93.75 miles

Hybrid energy deployment parameters:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 150 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

Firestone tire allotment: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Ten new sets for use during the event weekend. An extra set will be provided to teams participating in the high-line session before final practice. INDY NXT by Firestone: Three new sets for use during the event weekend.

2024 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Josef Newgarden (No. 2 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet)

INDY NXT by Firestone

Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global)

2024 NTT P1 Award winner (NTT INDYCAR SERIES): Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet), 50.0079 seconds, 179.972 mph (two laps)

2024 INDY NXT by Firestone pole winner: Louis Foster (No. 26 Andretti Global), 54.8614 seconds, 164.109 mph (two laps)

One-lap qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Will Power, 23.7206, 189.709 mph, Aug. 25, 2017

INDY NXT by Firestone

Louis Foster, 27.3986, 164.242 mph, Aug. 16, 2024

FOX Sports telecasts: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Practice 1, 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 3 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); High-line and Final Practice, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Race, 8 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX (live). Will Buxton is the play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Jack Harvey are the pit reporters. | INDY NXT by Firestone: Practice 1, 1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1 (live); Qualifying, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS2 (live); Race, 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1 (live). Kevin Lee is the play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ coverage of INDY NXT by Firestone alongside analyst Jack Harvey. Georgia Henneberry is the pit reporter.

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer. Jake Query and Michael Young are the pit reporters. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline race (7:30 p.m. ET Sunday), INDY NXT by Firestone at World Wide Technology Raceway (4:25 p.m. Sunday) and all NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. All INDY NXT by Firestone practice, qualifying sessions and races are available on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation 218, indycar.com/leaderboard and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

At-track schedule (all times local):

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

10:20 a.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES installation laps

10:30-11:30 a.m. — NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice, FS1

12:05-12:50 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone practice, FS1

2 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT P1 Award qualifying (single car/cumulative time of two laps), FS1

3:35 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone INDY NXT by Firestone at World Wide Technology Raceway Qualifying, FS2

4:45-5:15 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES high-line session (two groups/15 minutes each), FS2

5:30-6:30 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice, FS2

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

3:31 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone INDY NXT by Firestone at World Wide Technology Raceway “Drivers Start Your Engines”

3:35 p.m. – INDY NXT by Firestone INDY NXT by Firestone at World Wide Technology Raceway (75 laps / 93.75 miles), FS1 (Live)

7 p.m. – FOX on air

7:15 p.m. – “Drivers, start your engines”

7:20 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (260 laps/325 miles), FOX (Live)

Race Notes:

There have been two winners in the first seven NTT INDYCAR SERIES races. Alex Palou (Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and Kyle Kirkwood (Streets of Long Beach and Streets of Detroit). The record for most wins in a season is 10, held by A.J. Foyt (1961) and Al Unser (1970).

(Streets of St. Petersburg, The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Indianapolis Motor Speedway) and (Streets of Long Beach and Streets of Detroit). The record for most wins in a season is 10, held by A.J. Foyt (1961) and Al Unser (1970). The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will be the first Sunday night INDYCAR SERIES race held at World Wide Technology Raceway. The track held scheduled Saturday night races from 2017-2021, while the 2023 race ran under the lights after a weather delay. Tracks which have hosted NTT INDYCAR SERIES night races are listed below.

TRACK NIGHT RACES SEASONS Texas Motor Speedway 24 1997-2021 (Note: 2000 race was not held at night after rainout, and 2016 race finished under the lights in August after two weather delays in June) Nashville Superspeedway 8 2001-08 Richmond Raceway 8 2001-09 World Wide Technology Raceway 6 2017-21; 2023 (Note: 2023 race was held under the lights after a weather delay) Iowa Speedway 6 2011-12; 2014-15; 2020 Kentucky Speedway 4 2007-10 Homestead-Miami Speedway 3 2007-08; 2010 Auto Club Speedway 3 2012-14 Phoenix International Raceway 3 2016-18 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 2000-01 Chicagoland Speedway 2 2009-10

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will be the 17th INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Josef Newgarden won at WWTR for the fifth time in 2024. Paul Tracy won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at WWTR in 1997. Two-time WWTR race winners Scott Dixon (2020 Race 1 and 2023) and Will Power (2018) are the only former winners entered in this year’s race.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER WINS SEASONS Josef Newgarden 5 2017, 2020-Race 2, 2021, 2022, 2024 Scott Dixon 2 2020-Race 1, 2023 Will Power 1 2018

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will be the second of six oval races during the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Alex Palou won the 109th Indianapolis 500 in May.

won the 109th Indianapolis 500 in May. Three drivers have won at World Wide Technology Raceway from the pole – Juan Pablo Montoya (2000), Gil de Ferran (2002) and Helio Castroneves (2003).

(2000), (2002) and (2003). Team Penske has won nine times at World Wide Technology Raceway. Penske’s winning drivers are Paul Tracy (1997), Gil de Ferran (2002), Helio Castroneves (2003), Josef Newgarden (2017, 2020-Race 2, 2021, 2022 and 2024) and Will Power (2018). Chip Ganassi Racing has four wins at WWTR, with Alex Zanardi (1998), Juan Pablo Montoya (2000) and Scott Dixon (2020-Race 1 and 2023).

(1997), (2002), (2003), (2017, 2020-Race 2, 2021, 2022 and 2024) and (2018). Chip Ganassi Racing has four wins at WWTR, with (1998), (2000) and (2020-Race 1 and 2023). Twenty-three drivers have competed in past INDYCAR SERIES races at World Wide Technology Raceway. Scott Dixon has 10 starts, the most among the entered drivers. Rookies Jacob Abel, Louis Foster and Robert Shwartzman, along with veteran Christian Rasmussen will make their first start at WWTR. Fourteen entered drivers have led laps at the track ( Josef Newgarden 599, Will Power 450, Scott Dixon 379, Pato O’Ward 159, Colton Herta 134, Scott McLaughlin 79, Marcus Ericsson 16, Alexander Rossi 16, David Malukas 15, Sting Ray Robb 8, Nolan Siegel 8, Graham Rahal 7, Felix Rosenqvist 4 and Conor Daly 1).

has 10 starts, the most among the entered drivers. Rookies and along with veteran will make their first start at WWTR. Fourteen entered drivers have led laps at the track ( 599, 450, 379, 159, 134, 79, 16, 16, 15, 8, 8, 7, 4 and 1). Milestones: Scott Dixon will attempt to make his 347th consecutive start, extending his record streak…Dixon passed Mario Andretti for the all-time lead in INDYCAR SERIES starts with his 408th start at Indianapolis on May 25 and will extend his record to 410 with a start Sunday…Graham Rahal will attempt to make his 300th INDYCAR SERIES start. He would become the 11th driver to reach the milestone.

INDY NXT by Firestone Notes: