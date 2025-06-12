Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race Preview

World Wide Technology Raceway

Race date: Sunday, June 15

Round: 8/17

Total laps: 260

Total race distance: 325.0 mi/522.6 km

Length: 1.25 mi/2.01 km

Number of turns: 4

Session start times:

Practice 1: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT on FS1

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT on FS1 Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT on FS1

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT on FS1 High Line & Final Practice: Saturday, 4:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT on FS2

Saturday, 4:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT on FS2 Green flag: Saturday, 7:20 p.m. CT

TUNE IN: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 2nd, 221 points

Average starting position: 10

Average finishing position: 6.3

Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, 2X, last Sonsio Grand Prix

Career at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Total starts: 6

Best starting position: P2, 2020

Best finishing position: P2, 2023

Last year: 26th

“I’m feeling refreshed and ready to come back to a racetrack I’ve always enjoyed. Short ovals bring a different kind of intensity and World Wide Technology Raceway is the perfect mix of that. I’m looking forward to giving the fans the best show under the lights Sunday night, prime time on FOX.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 21st, 93 points

Average starting position: 16.1

Average finishing position: 16.9

Best starting position: P6, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P9, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Total starts: 1

Best starting position: P20, 2024

Best finishing position: P7, 2024

Last year: 7th

“World Wide Technology Raceway was where I had my best result last season, so I’m really looking forward to getting back on the short oval this weekend. It’s a place that suits my driving style, and I’m hoping we can use that to our advantage. Detroit was a tough one, but the goal now is to reset, learn from it and get back on the right track here with a strong result.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Championship position: 4th, 205 points

Average starting position: 7.4

Average finishing position: 6.7

Best starting position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix

Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix

Career at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Total starts: 3

Best starting position: P19, 2023

Best finishing position: P15, 2024

Last year: 15th

“I’m excited to go short oval racing for the first time in an Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This team has been strong at short ovals in the past, so I’m looking forward to running with that package this weekend. We’re still in the fight for the championship, so time to get back out there and keep stacking up good results.”