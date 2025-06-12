Arrow McLaren 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race Preview
World Wide Technology Raceway
Race date: Sunday, June 15
Round: 8/17
Total laps: 260
Total race distance: 325.0 mi/522.6 km
Length: 1.25 mi/2.01 km
Number of turns: 4
Session start times:
- Practice 1: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT on FS1
- Qualifying: Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT on FS1
- High Line & Final Practice: Saturday, 4:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CT on FS2
- Green flag: Saturday, 7:20 p.m. CT
TUNE IN: Saturday, 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX
Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 2nd, 221 points
Average starting position: 10
Average finishing position: 6.3
Best starting position: P1, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix
Best finishing position: P2, 2X, last Sonsio Grand Prix
Career at World Wide Technology Raceway:
- Total starts: 6
- Best starting position: P2, 2020
- Best finishing position: P2, 2023
- Last year: 26th
“I’m feeling refreshed and ready to come back to a racetrack I’ve always enjoyed. Short ovals bring a different kind of intensity and World Wide Technology Raceway is the perfect mix of that. I’m looking forward to giving the fans the best show under the lights Sunday night, prime time on FOX.”
Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 21st, 93 points
Average starting position: 16.1
Average finishing position: 16.9
Best starting position: P6, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix
Best finishing position: P9, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix
Career at World Wide Technology Raceway:
- Total starts: 1
- Best starting position: P20, 2024
- Best finishing position: P7, 2024
- Last year: 7th
“World Wide Technology Raceway was where I had my best result last season, so I’m really looking forward to getting back on the short oval this weekend. It’s a place that suits my driving style, and I’m hoping we can use that to our advantage. Detroit was a tough one, but the goal now is to reset, learn from it and get back on the right track here with a strong result.”
Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Championship position: 4th, 205 points
Average starting position: 7.4
Average finishing position: 6.7
Best starting position: P2, The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix
Best finishing position: P2, Children’s of Alabama INDYCAR Grand Prix
Career at World Wide Technology Raceway:
- Total starts: 3
- Best starting position: P19, 2023
- Best finishing position: P15, 2024
- Last year: 15th
“I’m excited to go short oval racing for the first time in an Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This team has been strong at short ovals in the past, so I’m looking forward to running with that package this weekend. We’re still in the fight for the championship, so time to get back out there and keep stacking up good results.”