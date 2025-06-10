RLL and Droplight Announce Strategic Partnership for the No. 45 Car Driven by Louis Foster

RLL and Droplight Announce Strategic Partnership for No. 45 Car Driven by Louis Foster

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (June 10, 2025) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Droplight, a full-throttle venture studio recognized for its bold brand strategy, media expertise, and innovation-driven approach to market growth. The partnership will span the remainder of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.



As part of the agreement, Droplight will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 45 car driven by Louis Foster, debuting a new livery and brand identity in the coming weeks. Beyond the car, Droplight will collaborate with RLL on their broader marketing, brand, and social media strategy—fueling a dynamic and modern engagement model for fans, sponsors, and media alike.



“We’re excited to welcome Droplight into the RLL family,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Their team brings a rare combination of energy, vision, and execution that aligns perfectly with where we want to take this program. This isn’t just a sponsorship—it’s a platform for growth.”



Droplight’s ecosystem includes investments and partnerships across entertainment, technology, media, and consumer brands. With this RLL partnership, the venture studio sees a unique opportunity to honor the legacy of motorsports excellence while helping shape its future.



“The names Rahal, Letterman, and Lanigan stand for more than racing—they represent a legacy of discipline, vision, and leadership that has shaped generations of talent and performance,” said Joseph Anderson, CEO of Droplight. “We’re honored to support Louis Foster and the No. 45 team, and to play a role in building on that foundation. This is more than a partnership—it’s the next chapter in an ecosystem of innovation and impact.”



New brand campaigns, media activations, and strategic collaborations will roll out throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.