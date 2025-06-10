Josef Newgarden of Team Penske takes the checkered flag after winning last season’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Photo credit: INDYCAR.

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES RACE FAST FACTS

WHAT: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline, Round 8 of the 17-race NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

WHERE: World Wide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile short oval in Madison, Ill.

WHEN: Sunday (June 15) @ 7 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Opening practice | Saturday @ 10:30 a.m. | TV – FS1 | Radio – INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM.

Qualifying | Saturday @ 2 p.m. | TV – FS1 | Radio – INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM.

Practice #2 | Saturday @ 4:30 p.m. | TV – FS2 | Radio – INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM.

Final practice | Saturday @ 5:30 p.m. | TV – FS2 | Radio – INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM.

Race | Sunday @ 7 p.m. | TV – FOX | Radio – INDYCAR Radio Network, SiriusXM.

RACE LENGTH:

260 laps | 325 miles.

SUPPORT SERIES EVENTS:

USAC Silver Crown Ranken Technical College Route 66 Classic Presented by Welsch Heating & Cooling (Saturday @ 7 p.m.).

INDY NXT by Firestone race (Sunday @ 3:30 p.m.).

DEFENDING RACE WINNER:

Josef Newgarden | Team Penske

DEFENDING POLE WINNER:

Scott McLaughlin | Team Penske

EVENT RECORDS:

Most Wins: 5 (Josef Newgarden, 2017, 2020 Race 2, 2021, 2022, 2024)

5 (Josef Newgarden, 2017, 2020 Race 2, 2021, 2022, 2024) Most Poles Earned: 4 (Will Power: 2017, 2020 Race 1, 2021, 2022)

4 (Will Power: 2017, 2020 Race 1, 2021, 2022) Most Wins by a Team: 9 (Team Penske: 1997, 2002, 2003, 2017, 2018, 2020 Race 2, 2021, 2022, 2024)

9 (Team Penske: 1997, 2002, 2003, 2017, 2018, 2020 Race 2, 2021, 2022, 2024) Most Lead Changes: 21 (8/17/2024)

21 (8/17/2024) Fewest Lead Changes: 3 (5/23/1998)

3 (5/23/1998) Most Race Leaders: 11 (8/24/2019, 8/17/2024)

11 (8/24/2019, 8/17/2024) Fewest Race Leaders: 3 (5/23/1998)

3 (5/23/1998) Most Caution Periods: 9 (5/29/1999)

9 (5/29/1999) Fewest Caution Periods: 1 (9/17/2000)

1 (9/17/2000) Most Caution Laps: 88 (5/24/1997)

88 (5/24/1997) Fewest Caution Laps: 4 (8/30/2020)

4 (8/30/2020) Most Drivers on the Lead Lap: 16 (8/29/2020)

16 (8/29/2020) Fewest Drivers on the Lead Lap: 2 (9/17/2000)

2 (9/17/2000) Most Drivers Running at the Finish: 25 (8/20/2022)

25 (8/20/2022) Fewest Drivers Running at the Finish: 12 (5/24/1997)

12 (5/24/1997) Most Laps Led by a Race Winner: 170 (Josef Newgarden, 8/26/2017)

170 (Josef Newgarden, 8/26/2017) Fewest Laps Led by a Race Winner: 25 (Paul Tracy, 5/24/1997)

25 (Paul Tracy, 5/24/1997) Closest Margin of Victory: 0.0399 sec.(Takuma Sato over Ed Carpenter, 8/24/2019)

0.0399 sec.(Takuma Sato over Ed Carpenter, 8/24/2019) Widest Margin of Victory: 22.2256 sec.(Scott Dixon over Pato O’Ward, 8/27/2023)

22.2256 sec.(Scott Dixon over Pato O’Ward, 8/27/2023) Lowest Starting Position of a Winner: 16th(Scott Dixon, 8/27/2023)

2024 RACE RECAP (August 17): Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden continued his dominance of World Wide Technology Raceway by winning Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for a record fifth time in nine visits to the demanding 1.25-mile oval.

But it was far from easy for the two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion in a race that featured a track record-breaking 21 lead changes and 676 passes among the field. Newgarden overcame a late spin and then had to hold off his teammate, polesitter Scott McLaughlin, following a red-flag restart with six laps remaining to secure his second win of the season and 31st of his career.

Newgarden brought out a caution on Lap 196 of 260 when he spun attempting to take the lead from McLaughlin, but did not sustain any damage to his No. 2 Chevrolet outside of flat spotting his tires and having to pit for fresh ones. He managed to stay among the foursome that had run up front the majority of the race – teammate Will Power (race-high 117 laps), McLaughlin (67 laps led) and Meyer Shank’s David Malukas (11 laps led) – for the ensuing restart on Lap 206. Then Newgarden’s closest competitors began to fall out of the race. The first was Malukas, who went to overtake Power on the inside for fourth place but the two had contact that sent the No. 66 into the wall.

The caution gave Newgarden and McLaughlin, who were both going to be close or short on fuel to be able to finish, an opportunity to dive in, get a splash and four fresh tires. Newgarden’s pit crew got him out in just 5.1 seconds to give him his first lead of the race and one he would not surrender despite the hectic close.

Power survived the earlier contact, but was the next to bow out on the ensuing restart led by Newgarden. As the field approached the green flag, they got stacked up behind Newgarden with Alexander Rossi’s car flying over the rear of Power’s car. Jack Harvey and Romain Grosjean also were collected and INDYCAR issued a red flag to clear the debris. It would become a six-lap shootout for the victory with the top four being Newgarden, McLaughlin, Colton Herta of Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian and championship leader Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, respectively.

Newgarden got a tremendous jump on the restart, opening a .6 of a second lead on the first lap and pushing it to over a second by the next. Meanwhile, Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist passed Herta and Palou to move up to third. Newgarden, who led the final 17 laps, was never challenged as he won by 1.7260 seconds over McLaughlin. Race Results

SERIES NOTES

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES was idle last week. The previous race was the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, June 1, which was won by Kyle Kirkwood of Andretti Global. Santino Ferrucci of AJ Foyt Racing finished a career-best second in the race. Also recording a career-best finish was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson, who was fifth. … Three-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou leads the championship in his pursuit of his third title in a row and fourth overall. He owns a 90-point advantage over second-place Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren. Kirkwood is third (-102), Arrow McLaren’s Christian Lundgaard fourth (-106) and Team Penske’s Will Power fifth (-136). … Through seven races, only two drivers had found their way to Victory Lane. Palou leads the series with five wins while Kirkwood has won the other two. Palou won the season opener at St. Petersburg and followed with victories at The Thermal Club, Barber Motorsports Park, Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500. The Indy 500 victory was his first win on an oval in his career. In addition to Detroit, Kirkwood won the Grand Prix of Long Beach. … Palou is the only multiple pole winner on the season, securing the top qualifying position in consecutive races at Barber Motorsports Park and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, respectively. … Palou leads the series in top-five finishes (6) and is followed by Power (4). Six drivers are tied at three each. Palou shares the series lead for top-10 finishes with Lundgaard at six. … Palou also is tops in laps led with 163 while Kirkwood is second (96) and O’Ward third (56). … Power has finished among the top five in four of his last five starts, including fourth in the most recent race at Detroit. … … O’Ward has finished seventh or better in his last four starts, including seventh at Detroit. … Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will make his 300th career INDYCAR start in Sunday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

RACE HISTORY NOTES

This will be the ninth consecutive season and 16th overall that World Wide Technology Raceway will be hosting an INDYCAR race. The first event was a Championship Auto Racing Teams-sanctioned event in 1997 that was won by Paul Tracy. INDYCAR races were run each year through 2003 before a lengthy hiatus and a return in 2017. This will be the 10th race in those nine years since the return as a result of a doubleheader during the 2020 season. … The FOX television broadcast will be the first-ever scheduled primetime NTT INDYCAR SERIES race to be held on a Sunday night and first scheduled night race at the track since 2019. … Josef Newgarden of Team Penske has won five of the nine races, including four of the last five, since the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2017. He won the inaugural year and then reeled off three in a row beginning with the second race of the 2020 doubleheader to 2022. He added his fifth last season. … Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing also is a multiple winner, with victories in 2020 (first race of the doubleheader) and ’23. The other winners in that nine-race stretch are Team Penske’s Will Power (2018) and Takuma Sato (2019) for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. … The last driver to win from the pole position was Helio Castroneves in 2003. He is one of three drivers to do so, with the others being Juan Pablo Montoya(2000) and Gil de Ferran (2002). … Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin has recorded top-five finishes in all five of his career starts, including a best of second last season after earning the pole position for the second consecutive year. … Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward has finished among the top four in five of his six career starts, including four podiums. He was a perfect five-for-five until a mechanical issue in last year’s race led to a 26th-place finish. His best finish is second three times (2020-race #2, ’21 and ’23). … Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing has finished ninth or better in his last three visits, including a best of fourth last season. Interestingly, he has yet to lead a lap in six career starts. … Colton Herta of Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian has top-10 finishes in five of his seven career starts, including a best of fourth in the first race of the 2020 doubleheader. He finished fifth last season. … Until his runner-up finish in the recent Indianapolis 500, AJ Foyt Racing driver David Malukas’ only two career podium finishes had come at WWTR. Driving then for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports, he finished second in 2022 and followed with a third in ’23. Despite finishing 21st due to an accident last season with Meyer Shank Racing, he established personal bests at WWTR for qualifying position (2nd) and laps led (11) in his three career starts. … Arrow McLaren’s Nolan Siegel recorded his career-best finish to date (7th) in last season’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500. … Sting Ray Robb of Juncos Hollinger Racing established his career-best finish (9th) in last season’s race at WWTR and matched the performance earlier this season at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE (All times Central)

Saturday, June 14

USAC Silver Crown opening practice, 9:15 – 10 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES opening practice, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone opening practice, 12:05 – 12:50 p.m.

USAC Silver Crown qualifying, 1:05 – 1:35 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying, 2 – 3 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone qualifying, 3:35 – 4:20 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice #2, 4:45 – 5:15 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES final practice, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

USAC Silver Crown Ranken Technical College Route 66 Classic Presented by Welsch Heating & Cooling (66 laps), 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 15