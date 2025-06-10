Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Honda Message Points

#27: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda, winner, greets crew in victory circle

June 10, 2025

St. Louis, MO

Sunday, June 15, 2025 7 PM CT/ 8 PM ET

Live on Fox

What to Watch for at World Wide Technology Raceway

Eight would be great: Honda’s winning streak to kick off the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season has reached a record seven races. Alex Palou took victory at St. Petersburg, Thermal, Barber, the Indy GP and the Indianapolis 500 aboard his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, while Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood drove to victory lane in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Detroit Grand Prix earlier this month. Seven wins in a row to begin the year is a new record for a manufacturer since the return of multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. The Honda teams and drivers are looking to make it eight in a row this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. The stellar results give Honda a 135-point lead in the manufacturers’ standings (635-500).

Meet me in St. Louis: IndyCar returned to World Wide Technology raceway in 2017 following a 14-year absence. Takuma Sato took the first victory for Honda since the return to the facility in 2019. In 2020 Scott Dixon scored his 50th-career NTT INDYCAR SERIES win at St. Louis, and he followed that up with a dominant victory in 2023, lapping all but the top three and taking the checkered flag more than 20-seconds clear of the rest of the field. Dixon’s 2023 win was the last victory for Honda at WWTR.

Ovals and opportunities: All seven of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES races so far this season have been won by just two drivers. But, between the two of them, there is only one IndyCar oval win—Palou’s victory at the 2025 Indianapolis 500. While both have performed well on ovals in previous seasons, victories have been elusive. A return to World Wide Technology raceway could open the door for a new challenger to find their way to victory lane. Currently, Palou leads the championship by 90 points over P2, while Kirkwood sits third, 102 points back.

2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Honda Lineup

Andretti Global #26 Colton Herta (W)

#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)

#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W) Chip Ganassi Racing # 8 Kyffin Simpson

# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)

#10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W) Dale Coyne Racing #18 Rinus VeeKay (W)

#51 Jacob Abel (R) Meyer Shank Racing #60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)

#66 Marcus Armstrong Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing #15 Graham Rahal (W)

#30 Devlin DeFrancesco

#45 Louis Foster (R)

C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie

Where to Watch

Sunday’s primetime event, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, will air live on Fox at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET.

Friday’s first practice and qualifications will air on FS1, while final practice on Friday will air on FS2.

Instagram

X

LinkedIn

Facebook

TikTok

YouTube

www.instagram.com/hondaracing_us

www.twitter.com/hondaracing_us

www.linkedin.com/showcase/honda-racing-corporation-usa/

www.facebook.com/HondaRacingUS

www.tiktok.com/@hondaracing_us

www.youtube.com/@HondaRacingUS