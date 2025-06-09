RIZ FROM RIZZUTO SHOW NAMED GRAND MARSHAL OF THE NINTH ANNUAL BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

Madison, Ill. (June 9, 2025) – The Grand Marshal of the ninth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Sunday, June 15, 2025, has been announced as Scott “Riz” Rizzuto, the iconic St. Louis radio personality and host of The Rizzuto Show on 105.7 The Point.

A true racing enthusiast, Rizzuto developed his love for IndyCar racing as a kid, thanks to his dad—an avid fan of the sport. Their shared passion became a treasured family bond, fueling Riz’s lifelong excitement for the track.

As Grand Marshal, Riz will help kick off the historic night of racing — the first-ever scheduled primetime NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on a Sunday night, with the green flag waving at 7:00 p.m. CT, broadcast live on FOX.

About Riz:

Award-Winning Personality: The Rizzuto Show, under his leadership, has earned multiple accolades including “Best Morning Show,” and has been the #1 rated show in the St. Louis market for over a decade.

“Riz is not just a voice St. Louis wakes up to—he’s part of the fabric of this community,” said Chuck Wallis, Vice President, Bommarito Automotive Group. “Having him as our Grand Marshal for our ninth Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is a perfect way to celebrate local pride and racing passion at this incredible event.”

Get in on the Action:

The Bommarito 500 offers more than just high-speed thrills. Fans can enjoy concerts, food, fan zones, and the Turn 4 Experience—featuring shaded seating, Sugarfire BBQ, cold drinks, private restrooms, and the best view on the track. For passes and more details, visit bommarito.com