Tickets on sale now for 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Paddock and Pit Passes also available to enhance the weekend experience at Exhibition Place, July 18-20

ORONTO (June 6, 2025) – Public sales for all 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto multi-day tickets began today (June 6) online at hondaindy.com. The 37th edition of the legendary motorsport festival headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto on July 18-20.

The longstanding, iconic summer event will again bring high-speed racing action to Toronto’s downtown streets alongside a festival atmosphere full of family fun with interactive displays and diverse food and beverage options. The weekend offers great value for families as children 12 and under receive free general admission every day when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

On track, the stars and cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will take on the 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary street circuit built on Exhibition Place near the Lake Ontario shoreline. Exciting sports car action from Emzone Radical Cup Canada presented by Michelin, plus open-wheel competition from the sport’s rising stars at USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire add to the weekend schedule.

“World-class racing, food and fun for all ages returns to the Exhibition Place grounds in just six weeks!” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. “Fans should act now to secure their preferred spots for another exciting edition of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.”

On Friday, July 18, Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday which offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation to Make-A-Wish Canada. Since 2010, Toronto Indy fundraising has raised over $1 million for the charity.

Fans can further enhance their Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto experience by purchasing a Paddock Pass which grants access to the “locker room of motorsports,” and spectators looking to get even closer to the action can add a Pit Pass. For children ages 5-12, the Rookie Racers program offers behind-the-scenes experiences including access to the drivers and race cars.

Pricing starts at $85 for 2-Day General Admission for Saturday and Sunday. Fans planning on using public transportation can purchase a GO Combo ticket that includes a 2-Day General Admission ticket and two round trip GO Transit fares to and from the event for $90 at hondaindy.com/promotions. Bronze-level 2-Day Grandstand seating is available for $110. Silver and Gold levels are priced at $170 and $235, respectively. The Gold 2-Day Grandstand seat also includes a Paddock Pass ($80 value). For full ticket pricing and 2025 event information and news, visit hondaindy.com or follow Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto on social media using #indyTO.