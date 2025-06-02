Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race Report – Detroit

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit, MI – June 1, 2025

#2: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

JOSEF NEWGARDEN No. 2 ASTEMO CHEVROLET

START: 24TH FINISH: 9TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet team were one of the biggest movers in Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the downtown streets of Michigan’s largest city, taking the checkered flag in ninth position after beginning from 24th on the grid. Slight contact with the outside wall during the Saturday qualifying session resulted in Newgarden not advancing out of the first round. The team decided to start the race on the harder Firestone tire while many others chose the softer compound, knowing they would need a different strategy to help them move through the field in a race where the harder tire would be preferred. Using back-to-back lengthy stints on the harder tire, Newgarden raced his way inside the top 10 late in the race. Unfortunately, a caution flag on Lap 67 forced the crew to switch to the softer compound earlier than they liked. Newgarden restarted from the seventh position with thirty laps remaining on the softer tire that gave up in roughly half that number of laps. Having his hands full, Newgarden fought the handling of his Astemo Chevy over the final laps to finish with a top 10.



NEWGARDEN’S THOUGHTS: “Tough race today but I thought the Astemo Chevy team fought all day long. Being on a different tire strategy and having to put our set of the softer tire on late in the race, it was a battle at the end. A top 10 is a solid effort.”

#3: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN No. 3 TIRE RACK CHEVROLET

START: 7TH FINISH: 12TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Scott McLaughlin and the No. 3 Tire Rack Chevrolet team finished 12th in Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, coming from the rear of the field following a penalty for avoidable contact. McLaughlin had shown considerable speed throughout the weekend and just missed out on transferring to the Firestone Fast Six during Saturday’s qualifying session. Taking the green flag in the seventh position on the softer Firestone tire, McLaughlin raced his way into the lead towards the end of the first pit cycle. The first caution flag of the day came at Lap 14 to allow McLaughlin to make a trip to pit lane for the harder, preferred compound tire. He restarted from the 17th position but the effective leader on the team’s strategy. On Lap 17, however, McLaughlin was penalized for avoidable contact to the No. 6 Chevrolet. He was given a stop-and-go penalty and rejoined the field in the 24th position. On the harder compound tire, McLaughlin routinely turned some of the fastest laps on the track and, along with solid pit work, was about to nearly drive back into the top 10 before the checkered flag.



MCLAUGHLIN’S THOUGHTS: “Man, we couldn’t have had a much better start to the race than the one we had today. Detroit is unique with the length of pit lane and where the blend line is, so even though we were the last team to make their first pit stop we were able to come out as the effective leader. Obviously, I didn’t mean to get into the back of the 6 car. Have to be more aware than that but very proud of the effort by the Tire Rack Chevy guys. We dropped back to 24th after the stop-and-go and through great strategy and a fast car, we drove by to 12th.”

#12: Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

WILL POWER No. 12 VERIZON CHEVROLET

START: 8TH FINISH: 4TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Will Power and the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet team found themselves in position for a podium finish late in Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix through the heart of the Motor City before a late-race caution assisted the team in finishing fourth. Power started the race in the eighth position, one spot behind his Team Penske teammate, Scott McLaughlin. Starting on the softer Firestone compound, Power also cycled his way to the front of the field as the first round of pit stops began, eventually racing his way into the fourth position before the team’s first pit stop at Lap 12. After a spirited battle with the No. 26 of Colton Herta, Power was able to stay in the gearbox of the eventual race winner, Kyle Kirkwood, as the two cycled into the top two positions late in the 100-lap event. Unfortunately for the two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion, his Verizon Chevy was not its strongest early in a stint. Two caution flags over the final 33 laps – one that resulted in a 15-minute red flag – did not allow him the longer runs needed to challenge for the win. In a hard-fought race just behind the winner, Power could not make his way around Herta for third to finish just off the podium in fourth.



POWER’S THOUGHTS: “It’s a good result, but disappointing that we didn’t get the podium there. My Verizon Chevy was very tough on restarts, but once the temp got in it, it was really strong. Obviously, I think the Andretti cars were really good, on restarts, and then they came back to us a bit. But, yeah, not bad, man. You know, survived Detroit a little bit disappointed that I didn’t get a podium. I mean, you know, obviously, results really matter for me at the moment. So, it’s still a good day.”