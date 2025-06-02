Report: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (June 1, 2025) — What a magical weekend for AJ Foyt Racing! The sun was shining and the team was smiling as Santino Ferrucci drove the No. 14 Sexton Properties Chevrolet from 21st to a career best finish of second in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix today.

Ferrucci was quick to point out that it was a total team effort, giving hugs and high-fives to each of his crew after the amazing comeback.

Crew chief Steve McKenzie congratulates Santino as he climbs out of the car after finishing second–a career best for both men.

“First off. Huge, huge shout out to this whole team,” said the Connecticut native in his post-race interview. “We were struggling in qualifying. I struggled and I made a lot of mistakes. I was hard on myself yesterday because it was all on me. Pit stops [today] were phenomenal. The stand was amazing with perfect strategy. I just got lucky with that yellow and I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to see a red flag. I was really struggling. I don’t know what I did with the tires, but I couldn’t get them to come back to life [before the red flag]. Kyle [Kirkwood] was so fast today. Congratulations to him and his team. I’m just happy to bring Chevy to the podium in our Sexton Properties, AJ Foyt Racing Chevy — Foyt back on the podium on the Streets of Detroit!”

The excitement of the entire team is captured in this photo of mechanics Hunter Ahrendt, who handles the airjack, and Ryan Marzec, who changes the outside rear tire, on pit stops.

The last time the 14 finished on the podium on a street or road course was in Detroit 10 years ago when Takuma Sato finished second at Belle Isle in 2015.

Ferrucci started 21st after a poor qualifying run in which he admitted making a mistake on his money lap. After the morning warmup, he was very happy with his car but knew that things would have to go his way to climb into the top 10 on a street course where passing is difficult.

Starting on the primary tires, they switched to the alternates on their first stop. Ferrucci’s team did not pit him to get off the alternates when another yellow came out two laps later. They stayed out on the alternate tires and pitted under green to get back on the primary tires. However, it was the final pitstop under green on lap 65 that turned the race around for the No. 14 because a caution came for Callum Ilott’s accident on lap 67. Most of the field needed to pit which vaulted Ferrucci to the lead (he had made it to 11th prior to his final stop).

He held the lead for eight laps (four of which were under yellow) until Kyle Kirkwood passed him on lap 79. Ferrucci was complaining about his tires over the radio saying he couldn’t get them clean. Another yellow ensued when Louis Foster hit the wall and ricocheted into Felix Rosenqvist on lap 84.

The race was stopped to clean up the track which was fortunate for Ferrucci who had just been passed by Will Power and was struggling to hold onto third. When the race was restarted, Ferrucci’s tires had cooled and he had grip again and was able to retake second from Power.

In the closing laps, Colton Herta started closing in on Ferrucci but before he could complete a pass, Power came roaring back and started to pressure Herta which allowed Ferrucci to gain some breathing room. Herta fended off Power to take third. Kyffin Simpson rounded out the top five.

“All I did was push the pedals and turn the steering wheel,” Ferrucci said. “I mean, we weren’t going to finish on the podium today without them and without their help (the pit crew and engineers on the stand). So, like I said, it was more their podium finish than it is mine. So, just congratulating them on an amazing job on pit lane and on the stand — (there was) a lot of screaming and yelling. So it was pretty cool.”

Reversal of fortune described David Malukas’s day. Starting outside pole in the No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet, Malukas slipped back to fifth on the first lap.

Just got very unlucky on the start,” Malukas explained. “Ended up that people were getting tows on us, and we were in clean air, so kind of just lost some positions throughout that. We tried to get the tow and couldn’t and filtered out to p5.”

Based on the strategy and the cars he was racing throughout the race, Malukas was in position to secure a top-five.

However, on lap 73, Malukas tagged Alex Palou in Turn 1 which sent Palou into the tire barrier and out of the race for his first finish outside of the top two this year. Malukas drew a stop and go penalty for avoidable contact on lap 77. He came out in 21st position but managed to get back to 14th by the checkered.

“I just screwed up, honestly.,” Malukas said afterwards. “Really just made a big mistake, but we recovered for P 14. So sorry to Clarience Technologies, A.J. Foyt, everybody on the team, and obviously to the 10 crew. We’ll bounce back.”

While A.J. Foyt watched the race on FOX-TV from his home in Texas, he sent congratulations to the team calling son Larry Foyt immediately after the race. He spoke to Ferrucci too on the way to the press conference, noting he was proud of the effort today.

Larry Foyt (left) is all smiles along with his team.

Team President Larry Foyt said, “I really thought we had a shot at it, but I think the tires were just a little overheated and Kyle was able to get him. Santino did a great job on the restart to get back to second. This racing is so tough, and starting back from where we were, the guys did an amazing job in the pits. We caught a yellow at the right time, which is what you need to cycle to the front. And it worked out. So, I think we’re really hitting a groove. Things are coming together. David was fast all weekend. I hate that he got the penalty in the race because he would have been right up there. But just really happy for Santino and the whole team because this was a whole team effort.”

The teams have a well-deserved weekend off before heading to St. Louis for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race will be broadcast by FOX in Primetime on Sunday, June 15 starting at 8 p.m. ET.