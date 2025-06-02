RACE REPORT: Detroit Grand Prix

Race Notes

Andretti INDYCAR took on the Streets of Detroit this afternoon after a dominating performance earlier in the day by the Andretti INDY NXT team and Dennis Hauger. Not to be outdone by the team’s INDY NXT results, Kyle Kirkwood put on a street course master class, taking home his second victory of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

Colton Herta rounded out the Detroit Grand Prix’s podium with a third-place finish, and although Marcus Ericsson was showing strong pace near the front of the field in the early stages of the race, he ultimately took the checkered outside of the top 10 today.

Today’s double podium results for Kirkwood and Herta marks the third podium finish by the Andretti INDYCAR team on the downtown Detroit circuit since its return in 2023 (Ericsson – 2024).

The 2025 Detroit Grand Prix saw five caution periods lasting a total of 19 laps and six penalties distributed across the field.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will transition back to oval racing at World Wide Technology Raceway with the green flag waving at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 15. Fans can tune into live coverage on FOX.

Race Results

Colton Herta

No. 26 Gainbridge Honda

P3

Started P1 Standings 9th (157 points)

Starting from the pole for the second time in Detroit, Colton Herta took on the downtown streets for the third time today. Although Herta quickly lost the lead at the start of the race, the Gainbridge Honda rotated in and out of the top three for the remainder of the event.

With under 10 laps to go, Herta broke into the top three for good, and although he had an intense battle for second, he ultimately finished the day in third to take home his first podium on the Streets of Detroit.

Today’s result marked Herta’s eighth podium on a street course and 60th top-10 finish of his career.

“I’m happy to finally get a result on a Sunday. It’s been a really trying year so far for us on the Gainbridge team. We were finally to finish on the podium and it feels really good. And to deliver a win for Honda in the Motor City makes it even more special.”

Kyle Kirkwood

No. 27 Siemens AWS Honda

P1

Started P3 Standings 3rd (209 points)

Kyle Kirkwood started today’s race strong from the second row, quickly making passes in the opening laps of the race to move into second. Kirkwood took the lead by Lap 39, where he remained for the majority of the race.

After cycling down a few positions following a pit stop under yellow on Lap 71, Kirkwood attempted a risky pass on the right side of the No. 8 car for P2 at the time on Lap 78. Unfortunately, the pass resulted in slight contact for the No. 27 Siemens AWS Honda with the No. 8 car’s right rear tire, damaging his front wing. Thankfully, the damage wasn’t severe enough for Kirkwood to need to pit for repairs, and he quickly moved back into the lead first by Lap 79.

In addition to leading the most laps in the race (79), the American driver also recorded the fastest leader lap (1:02.431) and took the checkered flag 3.5 seconds ahead of second place.

Today’s victory marks Kirkwood’s fourth career INDYCAR win and second of the 2025 season.

“It was a great day for the Siemens AWS Honda. We were in control all weekend – strong in practice, qualifying and the race. Pace was king today, and we had it, especially on those restarts. It got hectic with the yellows, but we managed it. The amount of work that goes into this program is massive — not just from me, but especially from the engineers and crew who keep these cars ready for the weekend. I’m just really thankful for the whole Andretti team. Weekends like this don’t come easy, and it’s all of their behind-the-scenes work that makes it happen.”

Marcus Ericsson

No. 28 Siemens Honda

P13

Started P12 Standings 19th (96 points)

Following a tough qualifying session yesterday that placed Marcus Ericsson outside of the top 10 to start today’s race, the 2024 Streets of Detroit podium finisher made good progress early in the race, running as high as third and battling for another podium.

Unfortunately, during his scheduled pit stop on Lap 45, issues with the stop delayed Ericsson getting out of pit lane quickly. The slow stop paired with the untimely yellows shuffled the Swede to the back of the field. Ericsson was able to work his way forward in the second half of the race, taking the checkered just outside of the top 10.

“Big congrats to Kyle and the No. 27 team. It was great to see Siemens in Victory Lane. Congrats to Colton as well on the podium today. For us, we had a difficult day. We had some issues with the car that were sort of there the whole way through, which was holding us back a bit. But still, we had good pace. We were just on a different strategy today that didn’t really work in our favor with how the yellows fell, and then there was an issue with one of the pit stops as well. So, it was just one of those days where it was a lot of things going against us, but the No. 28 Siemens Honda and crew kept fighting all the way through. At least we got some points on the board. Not the result that we wanted here, so we need to regroup before St. Louis and come back swinging there.”

Rob Edwards, Chief Operating Officer

“It was a challenging week for the team, but I’m proud of how everyone responded and focused on the job at hand in Detroit. Great execution from the No. 27 and 26 teams. I’m very happy for Kyle and Colton to both be on the podium. The No. 28 had a few issues, but all three cars scored good points. We will build on this. The team will get a well-deserved weekend off, and then we head to WWTR.”