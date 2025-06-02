RACE NOTES – Streets of Detroit



RACE RESULTS:



START: 10th

FINISH: 24th



STATUS: Mechanical

LAPS COMPLETED: 80/100

OF NOTE:



Christian Rasmussen turned in his best qualifying effort of the season to date yesterday, placing himself 12th on the grid for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Prior to qualifying, Rasmussen had set the 7th-quickest lap of the weekend. He carried that speed into qualifying, improving his lap times and setting the 4th-fastest lap of Round 1, Group 2. He advanced to the second round of qualifying for the first time this season. After Round 2, his best lap had him sitting 12th overall.



Once grid penalties were issued, Rasmussen moved up in the starting order and rolled off 10th. The race remained green for the first 14 laps. As Rasmussen started on primary black tires and had only used a portion of his fuel load, he elected to not pit under the caution. He was already up to 7th but cycled to the very front. For the second time in his career and second time in as many races, Rasmussen led the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field. Rasmussen would ultimately lead the race for 21 laps in his 21st start.



Rasmussen stretched his opening set of Firestone Firehawks to Lap 36, when he stopped for a set of alternate green tires and a full load of fuel. Minimizing his time in the greens, he made his next stop on Lap 47 to switch back to black tires. He remained solidly inside the Top 10 for both stints, making his final scheduled stop on Lap 70 for another set of primary black tires. While running 9th on Lap 80, the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet suffered a loss of power. Rasmussen safely guided the car into the Turn 4 runoff, but his promising day was over. He was credited with a 24th place finish.