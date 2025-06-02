Kyle Kirkwood delivers Honda’s seventh straight win of 2025 in Detroit

#27: Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda, #14: Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet, #26: Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda celebrate on the podium with champagne

June 1, 2025 — DETROIT, MI

King of the Streets Kyle Kirkwood gets his second victory of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season

Andretti Global goes first and third with Colton Herta scoring a podium finish

Kyffin Simpson earns first career top-five finish

Honda’s perfect IndyCar season continues

Kyle Kirkwood stood in victory lane for the second time this season, winning the Detroit Grand Prix in this #27 Andretti Global Honda.

Kirkwood, a winner already this year at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, led 48 out of 100 laps on his way to his fourth career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory—all of which have come on street circuits.

Andretti Global went first and third today on the streets of Detroit, with polesitter Colton Herta notching a P3 finish. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson finished fifth, his career-best finish IndyCar, while Marcus Armstrong bounced back from an early race incident to take the sixth position.

The victory today is Honda’s seventh straight to open the 2025 season, a record streak amongst IndyCar manufacturers since the return to multi-manufacturer competition in 2012. Honda currently leads rival Chevrolet in the manufacturers’ championship 630-509.

In the drivers’ championship standings, Kyle Kirkwood returns to P3 in points, 102 off of the leader—reigning and three-time champion, and newly-crowned Indy 500 winner, Alex Palou. Palou was in podium contention for most of the race—hoping to continue his streak of never finishing below second in the 2025 season—before contact from a competitor took him out on lap 72. Despite the incident, he still maintains a hefty lead in the title race.

Detroit Grand Prix Honda Race Results

1st Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global Honda 2nd Colton Herta Andretti Global Honda 5th Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 6th Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank Racing Honda 11th Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 13th Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 18th Jacob Abel-R Dale Coyne Racing Honda 20th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 21st Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Honda – Not running, contact 22nd Louis Foster-R Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda – Not running, contact 23rd Devlin DeFrancesco Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda – Not running, mechanical 25th Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda – Not running, contact 27th Rinus VeeKay Dale Coyne Racing Honda – Not running, mechanical

R – Rookie

Quotes

Kyle Kirkwood (#27 Andretti Global Honda) finished first: “Amazing day for Andretti Global and Honda. Honda has given us the power once again to go out there and succeed, and we are very thankful for that. We led most of the laps here today. Our power, our fuel economy, everything was very, very good for us. You can’t ask for much better than that. The #27 Andretti Global car was great, and as a team we seemed like we had control all weekend long and pretty much had a sweep of all the practice sessions and in qualifying. Excellent weekend overall for Honda and Andretti Global.”

Colton Herta (#26 Andretti Global Honda) finished third: “Great race for the Andretti Global team, and a good podium finish. That was a difficult and weird race, but I’m happy to finally get a result on a Sunday for us. It’s been a really trying year so far for us on the #26 Gainbridge team, and we were able to put something together today and finish on the podium. It feels really good, and it also feels good to put Honda on top in the Motor City.”

Kyffin Simpson (#8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) finished fifth: “It was a great, great race for us in the #8 Ridgeline Honda. I think we had a lot of pace, especially when running on the green tires, and we were able to really make strong gains through the field on that strategy. The men and women on this CGR crew did a great job on all the pit stops, so huge shout out to them for getting me in the right position to be able to capitalize on it at the end.”

Kelvin Fu (Vice President, Honda Racing Corporation USA): “ Amazing weekend for Honda, HRC, and also Acura. Between our IndyCar and IMSA programs we got two poles and two wins in Detroit, and our seventh victory in a row in IndyCar. This is unprecedented start to the season for us. As always, thanks to the teams and all the folks back at HRC in Santa Clarita for all their continuous hard work, and the work they’ve done off season to get us to this point.”

Next

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES ventures to St. Louis for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway June 15th.

HRC US social media content and video links can be found on: