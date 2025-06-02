  • June 6, 2025
INDYCAR Announces Detroit Grand Prix Post-Race Technical Violation, Penalty

INDYCAR Announces Detroit Grand Prix Post-Race Technical Violation, Penalty No. 14 Failed To Meet Required Driver Ballast Weight INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, June 2, 2025) – INDYCAR has announced a post-race technical inspection penalty for the entry No. 14 of A.J. Foyt Enterprises following Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear after it was found to be…

