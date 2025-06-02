INDYCAR Announces Detroit Grand Prix Post-Race Technical Violation, Penalty No. 14 Failed To Meet Required Driver Ballast Weight INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, June 2, 2025) – INDYCAR has announced a post-race technical inspection penalty for the entry No. 14 of A.J. Foyt Enterprises following Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear after it was found to be…
INDYCAR Announces Detroit Grand Prix Post-Race Technical Violation, Penalty
© 2025 TrackSideOnline. All rights reserved. Powered by EnforceMG.
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com