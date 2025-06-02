CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Detroit – Sunday Race Recap

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX

STREETS OF DETROIT

DETROIT, MICHIGAN

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE RECAP

June 1, 2025

Santino Ferrucci and AJ Foyt Racing put Chevrolet on Podium in Detroit

Chevrolet powered drivers scored six of top-10 finishing positions in Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the Streets of Detroit

Santino Ferrucci posted his career best finish in NTT INDYCAR Series competition scoring the runner-up position behind the wheel of the famed No. 14 Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet in what was literally a Detroit street fight

Coming from the 21 st starting position on the grid, the gritty drive by Ferrucci combined with superb strategy by Michael Armbrester and flawless pit stops helped propel him to the second step on the podium

starting position on the grid, the gritty drive by Ferrucci combined with superb strategy by Michael Armbrester and flawless pit stops helped propel him to the second step on the podium Following an almost 13 minute red flag for a two car incident involving Louis Foster and Felix Rosenqvist, both drivers seen and released from INDYCAR medical, Ferrucci took the green flag with 11 laps remaining and immediately came under attack by third-place finisher Colton Herta and fourth place Will Power, but maintained his second-place finishing position at the checkered

The Connecticut driver celebrated his 27 th birthday on Saturday

birthday on Saturday Ferrucci’s podium is the 36th for a Chevrolet-powered driver in the manufacturer’s Motor City hometown

Will Power drove the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet to fourth place after battling valiantly for the final spot on the podium.

The top-five finish, which moved the Australian driver into the top five in the championship, was the 140th top-five in his career, tying him for sixth all-time with Al Unser.

Chevrolet drivers scored six of the top-10 finishers in today’s 100-lap Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the Streets of Detroit

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, finished seventh and sits third in points as the series takes a week off from on-track competition

The top-10 run was the fifth strong run for O’Ward in eight Detroit apperances

Christian Lundgaard brought the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet home in eighth place, and sits fourth in the point standings

Finishing ninth was Josef Newgarden who drove his No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet from the 24 th starting position

starting position Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet, finished 10th

Next up the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, after a much-deserved weekend off, is a trip to 1.25-mile, four turn World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway oval for a Sunday night showdown.

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 tune-in alert

Saturday, June 14

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice #1 – 11:30am (ET)/10:30am (CT)/9:30am (MT)/ 8:30am (MT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying – 1pm (ET)/2pm (CT)/3pm (MT)/4pm (PT) – FS1/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Final Practice – 5:30pm (ET)/4:30pm (CT)/3:30pm (MT)/ 2:30pm (MT) – FS2/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Sunday, June 15

· NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – 8pm (ET)/7pm (CT)/6pm (MT)/5pm (PT) – FOX/INDYCAR Radio Network/SIRIUSXM 218

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear Race Results

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING FROM THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX (QUOTES):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Sexton Properties / A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet led 8 laps and finished 2nd:

“First off. Huge, huge shout out to this whole team. We were struggling in qualifying. I struggled and I made a lot of mistakes. I was hard on myself yesterday because it was all on me. Pit stops were phenomenal. The stand was amazing with perfect strategy. I just got lucky with that yellow and I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to see a red flag. I was really struggling. I don’t know what I did with the tires, but I couldn’t get them to come back to life. Kyle was so fast today. Congratulations to him and his team. I’m just happy to bring Chevy to the podium in our Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Racing Foyt back on the podium on the Streets Of Detroit.”

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet led one lap and finished 4th:

“It’s a good result, but disappointing that we didn’t get the podium there. My Verizon Chevy was very tough on restarts, but once the temp got in it, it was really strong. Obviously, I think the Andretti cars were really good, on restarts, and then they came back to us a bit. But, yeah, not bad, man. You know, survived Detroit a little bit disappointed that I didn’t get a podium. I mean, you know, obviously, results really matter for me at the moment. So, it’s still a good day.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet led three laps and finished 7th:

“This was maybe the worst performance weekend I’ve probably had in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. We legit qualified 18th just on pure pace. We’ve had other times where we’ve been back there, but it’s always been because there was an issue or I made a mistake. This one, that’s where we deserved to be. It’s been a very frustrating weekend and it’s been very challenging here. I’m glad we had a good points weekend, and we can move on from this place. I love World Wide Technology Raceway, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 8th:

“I’m glad to finally finish the race. I woke up this morning feeling really good and confident because I knew we had a good car. It just didn’t seem to translate in the race from any of our other sessions. It was very frustrating from that aspect. At the end of the day, we got some good points with Pato in seventh and me in eighth. It’s unfortunate that Kirkwood won just because he’s so strong in the championship. Maybe the luck has run out for the 10 car, so we need to capitalize and score good points from here on out. We’re now off for a weekend after the busy month, so we can go home, rest and come back stronger next time.”

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Astemo Team Penske Chevrolet finished 9th:

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 ECR Java House Chevrolet finished 10th:

“This was a challenging weekend from start to finish. I am proud of the team for sticking with it and salvaging something of a result with a Top 10. We will try to learn from it for next time.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 TireRack.com Team Penske Chevrolet led 3 laps and finished 12th:

“Man, we couldn’t have had a much better start to the race than the one we had today. Detroit is unique with the length of pit lane and where the blend line is, so even though we were the last team to make their first pit stop we were able to come out as the effective leader. Obviously, I didn’t mean to get into the back of the 6 car. Have to be more aware than that but very proud of the effort by the Tire Rack Chevy guys. We dropped back to 24th after the stop-and-go and through great strategy and a fast car, we drove by to 12th.”

David Malukas, No. 4 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet finished 14th:

“We finished P 14 in the end, which is really unfortunate. We had a very good week. We found a lot of pace, got the car on that front row, and just got very unlucky on the start. Ended up people getting tows on us, and we were in clean air, so kind of just lost some positions throughout that. So we tried to get the tow and couldn’t, and filtered out p5 p6 where we were, and then, yeah, I just screwed up, honestly. Really just made a big mistake, but we recovered for P 14. So sorry to Clarience Technologies, A.J. Foyt, everybody on the team, and obviously to the 10 crew. We’ll bounce back.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet finished 15th:

The Detroit GP. I hated it on Friday. I hated it some more on Saturday. I loved it on Sunday. The way that this team was able to turn our weekend around is unbelievable. We started so far out of the window. We were swinging for the fences and we almost hit a home run. I feel very proud of the team to be able to be as adaptable and versatile as they were throughout the weekend and make the right calls. The fact that we were able to get a top 15 today from where we started the weekend is pretty incredible. Lot’s learned. I’m pretty proud of the progress that we made and I think that will help us for the future. Goodheart and Freedom Service Dogs of America, those guys have been the backbone of our program this year, so thank you to them and the JHR team. We’re working on it and we’ll get there.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 16th:

“We finished Detroit in 16th, and I gave it my all today. We had a few issues in the pit stops, losing time during them which dropped us towards the back. But looking at who I was racing with during the first stint, it seemed that if we had got the pit stops right, we could have been up there. The car did feel difficult to drive, so we will need to have a look to see how we can improve it for next time. It was a tough race, and I hope from the next race onwards we can be further up the field and be competitive with the other drivers if we put it all together.”

Conor Daly, No. 76 Juncos Holliger Racing Chevrolet finished 17th:

Making up as many positions as we did is helpful. Obviously, I think our biggest struggle of the season, so to make a little progress in the race and the warm-up this morning. Sting Ray found some good stuff in the warm-up this morning and we were able to use it. Kind of unlucky timing on the last restart. We were running together and Abel got all kinds of slowed up between us and I got shoved wide, so I lost a little bit. The next race is one of my favorite races on the calendar. So, we’ll keep putting away data and now we can really compete at the front once again at World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway.

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 19th:

“That was probably one of the most miserable days of my racing career. We started at the back because of an issue that wasn’t anyone on our team’s fault yesterday. Today, we saved a bunch of fuel at the beginning, and that strategy ended up working out because it was the same as one of the cars on the podium. We did a good job at the beginning as a group, but then on the restart, I got destroyed. There was nothing I can do about that. That broke the car, we got two laps down, had to let people by all race. It was just a miserable time.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 ECR Splenda Chevrolet led 21 laps and finished 24th:

“It was a solid weekend for the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet team in Detroit. We made our first Fast 12 of the year and showed strong pace in every practice session. The race was going well too, we were the lead car on our strategy for a long stretch and even led 21 laps. Unfortunately, we didn’t make it to the checkered flag after we had a loss of power.”

Callum Ilott, No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet finished 26th:

“The first part of the race went well, the car was feeling good, and I think we were on track for a solid result. Unfortunately, on the last pit stop the front left didn’t go on properly and when I came out of the box onto the track the car wouldn’t turn and went straight into the wall. I’m okay though and the car seems to be repairable, but we need to investigate why it happened as its not ideal. Otherwise, we showed really positive pace this weekend.”