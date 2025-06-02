Arrow McLaren 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race Report

Streets of Detroit

Race date: Sunday, June 1

Round: 7/17

Total laps: 100

Total race distance: 164.50 mi/264.78 km

Length: 1.645 mi/2.65 km

Number of turns: 9

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 18th

Finishing position: P7

Championship position: 2nd, 221 points

“This was maybe the worst performance weekend I’ve probably had in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. We legit qualified 18th just on pure pace. We’ve had other times where we’ve been back there, but it’s always been because there was an issue or I made a mistake. This one, that’s where we deserved to be. It’s been a very frustrating weekend and it’s been very challenging here. I’m glad we had a good points weekend, and we can move on from this place. I love World Wide Technology Raceway, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 4th

Finishing position: P8

Championship position: 4th, 205 points

“I’m glad to finally finish the race. I woke up this morning feeling really good and confident because I knew we had a good car. It just didn’t seem to translate in the race from any of our other sessions. It was very frustrating from that aspect. At the end of the day, we got some good points with Pato in seventh and me in eighth. It’s unfortunate that Kirkwood won just because he’s so strong in the championship. Maybe the luck has run out for the 10 car, so we need to capitalize and score good points from here on out. We’re now off for a weekend after the busy month, so we can go home, rest and come back stronger next time.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting position: 27th

Finishing position: P19

Championship position: 21st, 93 points

“That was probably one of the most miserable days of my racing career. We started at the back because of an issue that wasn’t anyone on our team’s fault yesterday. Today, we saved a bunch of fuel at the beginning, and that strategy ended up working out because it was the same as one of the cars on the podium. We did a good job at the beginning as a group, but then on the restart, I got destroyed. There was nothing I can do about that. That broke the car, we got two laps down, had to let people by all race. It was just a miserable time.”

Tony Kanaan, Team Principal

“At the end of the day, you’re rolling the dice with the strategy at this place. I think Pato drove a good race, and he ended up benefitting from their strategy call and Christian didn’t. That’s the way it goes. There’s really not a lot else to say, other than we gained some points in the championship to Palou. Unfortunately for Nolan, he got hit from behind and his day was done before it could get started. Frustrating day, but that’s racing. We’ll learn from it. Coming off a big stretch, I think everyone will have a well-deserved weekend off and we’ll start again.”