Abel Receives Career-Best Finish in Detroit Despite Early Damage

Detroit, Michigan (Sunday, June 1, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Jacob Abel (No. 51 Blue Oval SK Honda) secured a career-best finish despite sustaining early damage on Lap 1 of the 100-lap race. His teammate Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) suffered an early mechanical issue that forced the Dutch driver to retire from 7th place.

Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 askROI, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Starting the race on alternate tires, VeeKay found himself in P7 after the opening laps of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

While battling to move up the field, VeeKay lost drive and reported a vibration in the car, forcing him into the pits and ultimately out of the race.

VeeKay finishes what started as a promising weekend in P27. The Dale Coyne Racing team is still investigating the cause of the mechanical issue.

Post-Race Quote

“I was saving my right front, trying to make the greens last as long as possible, and coming onto the main straightaway, I suddenly had no power lost a lot of power and too many positions. I tried to fix it any way I could out there, but there was a big vibration, so clearly a major mechanical issue. Really unfortunate because we qualified really well and had great pace. It could have been a really good day, but unfortunately, we just didn’t have the luck we needed.”

Jacob Abel – No. 51 BlueOval SK, Dale Coyne Racing Honda

After starting the race on primary tires, Abel was in P20 by the end of Lap 1.

During that lap, he was hit in the rear by another competitor, which damaged the rear floor and caused a loss in downforce.

Abel remained focused and pushed through the damage, pitting under the Lap 14 caution for a new set of tires.

On Lap 55, Abel pitted from P20 for fuel and new tires, losing a lap while stationary in pit lane.

During the Lap 67 caution period, the Coyne team utilized the wave-around to get Abel back on the lead lap. They also pitted for a splash of fuel to ensure he could make it to the finish.

At Lap 84, the team made a strategic gamble by pitting for fresh alternate tires to gain a performance advantage over the field.

Abel battled through the damage and climbed as high as 14th after restarting 18th.

Unfortunately, tire degradation and lingering damage began to take effect, and Abel slipped to P18 by the finish, a career-best result for the young American driver.

Post-Race Quote

“Overall, it was a bit of an unlucky day for us in the No. 51 car after knowing we had a strong race car heading into today. On Lap 1, we got hit hard in the rear and had a bunch of damage that we were nursing for the rest of the race. We made a risky strategy call at the end that looked like it might pay off we were passing a few cars but ultimately, the green tires fell off near the end. That said, we had much better pace this weekend than we’ve had before, made a lot of improvements, and it’s a solid weekend we can build on moving forward.”