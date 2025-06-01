Abel Receives Career-Best Finish in Detroit Despite Early Damage

Detroit, Michigan (Sunday, June 1, 2025) – Dale Coyne Racing’s Jacob Abel (No. 51 Blue Oval SK Honda) secured a career-best finish despite sustaining early damage on Lap 1 of the 100-lap race. His teammate Rinus VeeKay (No. 18 askROI Honda) suffered an early mechanical issue that forced the Dutch driver to retire from 7th place.
Rinus VeeKay – No. 18 askROI, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
- Starting the race on alternate tires, VeeKay found himself in P7 after the opening laps of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.
- While battling to move up the field, VeeKay lost drive and reported a vibration in the car, forcing him into the pits and ultimately out of the race.
- VeeKay finishes what started as a promising weekend in P27. The Dale Coyne Racing team is still investigating the cause of the mechanical issue.
Post-Race Quote
“I was saving my right front, trying to make the greens last as long as possible, and coming onto the main straightaway, I suddenly had no power lost a lot of power and too many positions. I tried to fix it any way I could out there, but there was a big vibration, so clearly a major mechanical issue. Really unfortunate because we qualified really well and had great pace. It could have been a really good day, but unfortunately, we just didn’t have the luck we needed.”
Jacob Abel – No. 51 BlueOval SK, Dale Coyne Racing Honda
- After starting the race on primary tires, Abel was in P20 by the end of Lap 1.
- During that lap, he was hit in the rear by another competitor, which damaged the rear floor and caused a loss in downforce.
- Abel remained focused and pushed through the damage, pitting under the Lap 14 caution for a new set of tires.
- On Lap 55, Abel pitted from P20 for fuel and new tires, losing a lap while stationary in pit lane.
- During the Lap 67 caution period, the Coyne team utilized the wave-around to get Abel back on the lead lap. They also pitted for a splash of fuel to ensure he could make it to the finish.
- At Lap 84, the team made a strategic gamble by pitting for fresh alternate tires to gain a performance advantage over the field.
- Abel battled through the damage and climbed as high as 14th after restarting 18th.
- Unfortunately, tire degradation and lingering damage began to take effect, and Abel slipped to P18 by the finish, a career-best result for the young American driver.
Post-Race Quote
“Overall, it was a bit of an unlucky day for us in the No. 51 car after knowing we had a strong race car heading into today. On Lap 1, we got hit hard in the rear and had a bunch of damage that we were nursing for the rest of the race. We made a risky strategy call at the end that looked like it might pay off we were passing a few cars but ultimately, the green tires fell off near the end. That said, we had much better pace this weekend than we’ve had before, made a lot of improvements, and it’s a solid weekend we can build on moving forward.”