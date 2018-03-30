COUNTRY MUSIC STAR DAVID NAIL TO PERFORM ON SUNDAY, JUNE 3

AT THE CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR

DETROIT, Mich. (March 30, 2018) – Grammy-nominated country music artist David Nail will perform on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage in a Sunday afternoon matinee concert on June 3 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

Nail will bring one of the most distinctive and powerful voices in country music along with a blend of Mississippi-delta sounds to the Raceway at Belle Isle Park just prior to the final Verizon IndyCar Series race of the action-packed Grand Prix weekend. All Sunday Grand Prix ticket holders can enjoy the concert and all June 3 performances on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage, located in the Meijer Fan Zone, at no additional cost.

Nail has produced a pair of No. 1 hit singles on the country charts including “Let it Rain” and “Whatever She’s Got.” He released his first of four studio albums in 2009 – I’m About to Come Alive – which peaked at number 19 on the US Country Music charts while the song “Red Light” became his first top-10 single. “Let it Rain” was Nail’s top hit off of his second album The Sound of a Million Dreams – which reached as high as number eight on the US Country charts. Nail’s most recent albums – I’m a Fire and Fighter – both reached number three on the US Country charts. Rolling Stone Country named Nail’s I’m a Fire tour as one of the “must-see concert tours” and Nail has toured with some of country music’s biggest superstars including Taylor Swift, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Sugarland, Gavin DeGraw and Kenny Chesney.

“We are excited to host David Nail at the Grand Prix and welcome an established country music star to the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Stage on Sunday, June 3rd,” said Bud Denker, Chairman of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “Our fans will love David Nail’s energy and his powerful matinee performance will help set the stage for what promises to be a very exciting final afternoon of the Grand Prix weekend.”

The David Nail concert will take place at 1 pm on June 3, just prior to the final race of the Grand Prix weekend – the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Dual II, featuring the cars of the Verizon IndyCar Series. That will complete a thrilling day on track with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and the high-flying trucks of the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks also in action on Sunday.

The Chevrolet Grand Prix presented by Lear’s entertainment partners at 93-1 NASH FM revealed the David Nail concert announcement live on their airwaves air this morning. NASH FM will also be hosting ticket giveaways throughout the week while registering winners for a complete VIP Grand Prix prize package, including the opportunity to meet David Nail backstage on Belle Isle before his concert.

Working closely with NASH-FM, the Grand Prix will also feature established country music acts Chuck Wicks, Jessie Chriss and the Drew Hale Band to the entertainment stage on Sunday, June 3. NASH-FM will also broadcast live from Belle Isle during race weekend with their popular morning show Ty, Kelly, Chuck and Renee in the Morning and longtime Detroit deejay Doug Podell.

“The Grand Prix is a special, uniquely Detroit summer tradition and we are thrilled to partner with the event to bring the stage alive and also to broadcast live from the fun and excitement on Belle Isle on race weekend,” said Robby Bridges, Director of FM Programming for Cumulus Detroit. “Ty, Kelly, Chuck and Renee in the Morning will be live doing a special pre-concert show on the island, followed by Detroit icon Doug Podell. The entire NASH FM team will then introduce David Nail, Chuck Wicks, Jessie Chriss and the Drew Hale Band to the fans!”

The top-performing act that will be featured on Saturday night, June 2 at the Grand Prix, will be announced in the coming days while the full weekend entertainment schedule on the 96-3 WDVD/NASH FM 93-1 Entertainment Stage will be revealed closer to the event.

Tickets for the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix are on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.DetroitGP.com or call 866-464-7749 (PRIX).