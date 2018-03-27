PREFERRED FREEZER SERVICES TO BACK ED CARPENTER RACING ENTRY FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Spencer Pigot to Compete in the No. 21 Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet in Four Events in 2018, Including Indianapolis 500

nd Running of the Indianapolis 500. – (INDIANAPOLIS) March 27, 2018 Preferred Freezer Services announced today a continuation of their partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing for the fifth consecutive year. ECR’s No. 21 Chevrolet will showcase the classic blue and white Preferred Freezer Services colors at four Verizon IndyCar Series races this year, including the 102Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Preferred Freezer Services (PFS), a global leader in advanced design and engineered temperature-controlled warehouses, first teamed up with Ed Carpenter Racing to field a second car for the team in the 2014 Indianapolis 500. The company has supported ECR’s Month of May program each year since, serving as the primary partner on five entries in the 500-mile race in the past four years. Of those five entries, four have yielded Top 10 finishes, including a 3rd place in 2016. After two seasons as the road and street course driver for ECR, Spencer Pigot has moved to the No. 21 in 2018 and will compete in the No. 21 Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet.

“As I have been a part of Ed Carpenter Racing for the past couple of years, I know the history of Preferred Freezer Services with the team and I am honored to now drive a PFS car myself!” stated Pigot. “We are fortunate to have such great partner in PFS who has been continually committed to helping the team grow and succeed. I am also excited for that extra bit of luck the PFS colors tend to bring ECR at Indianapolis!”

The Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet will revert back to a predominately blue scheme, last seen on the No. 21 in the 2016 Indianapolis 500. The livery will reemerge on track for the first time at the 2018 Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. The No. 21 will also run as the Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet at the INDYCAR Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500, both held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Additionally, PFS will adorn Pigot’s car at the Honda Indy Toronto, the only international stop on the 2018 schedule. PFS will continue as an associate on the No. 21 for all other races this season.

Preferred Freezer Services offers the most modern, state-of-the-art, full-service temperature-controlled warehouses in the United States. PFS operates 37 facilities in nine regions nationwide and has just commenced construction on their 38th, a new Los Angeles-area facility named Big Bear. The company has also expanded internationally with cold storage warehouses in both China and Vietnam. Pigot will join ECR team owner Ed Carpenter on the annual visit to PFS’s headquarters in Chatham, New Jersey in late April.

The famous PFS polar bear will also adorn the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, driven by Carpenter during the six oval events. “It is great to have Preferred Freezer back and to carry them on our cars all year long,” remarked Carpenter. “It is always ‘cool’ to have the giant polar bear around. We are proud to have a PFS car at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a fifth straight year!”